Congratulations are in order after The One Show star Nikki Fox married her fiancé, Dave!

The BBC star, 45, shared the heartwarming news on her Instagram over the weekend.

The nuptials come after Nikki’s engagement was announced on the BBC One show back in February 2024.

The One Show star Nikki Fox gets married to partner Dave

Over the weekend, The One Show star Nikki and her partner officially tied the knot in a heartwarming ceremony held in her parents’ garden.

Nikki’s mother, Stephanie, shared a video from the day on her Instagram.

In the video, Nikki, wearing a beautiful white dress and veil, could be seen smiling and posing for photos alongside her now-husband, Dave.

Nikki and Dave’s big day was captured in videos (Credit: @contentbyhayley_ / Instagram)

Another clip showed Nikki smiling as she headed towards the camera. The presenter had a bouquet of pink and white flowers attached to the front of her wheelchair. Nikki was born with muscular dystrophy and has used a wheelchair for the majority of her adult life.

There was also a glimpse of the canapés, drinks and confetti cones, as well as a clip of Nikki and Dave holding hands. In the clip, Nikki is also seen wearing a different outfit – a gorgeous pale lilac dress.

The proud mother of the bride captioned the post: “1 Wedding, 1 Blessing, 2 beautiful dresses, 2 of the best days of my life full of laughter and love – just a quick post with a couple of pics on my phone – got a massive party to go to tonight – it’s been so wonderful.”

Nikki and Dave tied the knot in her parents’ garden (Credit: @contentbyhayley_ / Instagram)

‘Intimate ceremony’

Meanwhile, a stunning video by wedding content creator Hayley Rubery also captured the couple’s big day.

Sharing the video, Hayley posted: “Nikki + Dave 31.05 Buckinghamshire. There are no words to explain the love between these two – it was honestly such a JOY + an honour to capture a wedding day so very magical.

So very magical.

“An intimate ceremony at Nikki’s parents home (and what a garden it was) – followed by an evening at @monktonbarnestate with Nikki + Dave’s nearest and dearest! What a day – I’m so grateful to have shared it with you both.”

In one clip, Nikki and Dave can be seen laughing as they’re showered with confetti as they go down the aisle. Another clip then shows the happy couple sharing a kiss after becoming husband and wife.

The One Show star Matt Allwright was in attendance (Credit: @contentbyhayley_ / Instagram)

Matt Allwright celebrates with happy couple

In another clip, The One Show star Matt Allwright – who hosts the Watchdog segment alongside Nikki – can be seen sharing a chat with the bride.

Later on, Matt played the guitar at the after-party, as was captured in another video.

Matt also played the guitar at Nikki’s wedding (Credit: Instagram)

Guests hit the dance floor

Various clips of the post-wedding party can also be seen in the video.

Guests can be seen dancing in a marquee, as well as enjoying a drink in the grounds of Nikki’s parents’ home, and even getting some ice cream from a pop-up ice cream area.

The video shows some of the wedding (Credit: @contentbyhayley_ / Instagram)

Fans congratulate Nikki Fox on her marriage

Nikki’s fans and followers took to the comment section to gush over what looked to be a beautiful day.

“Huge congratulations to you both. You look stunning Nikki,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Congratulations,” another then gushed.

Fans then got a glimpse at the party, as well as the ceremony (Credit: @contentbyhayley_ / Instagram)

“Huge congratulations, Nikki! Such wonderful photos and videos. You looked beautiful and deliriously happy. Sending you both lots of love for many crazy, happy and dreamy years together,” a third then wrote.

“Oh waw. Huge congratulations. You look beautiful. Loving the dress,” another then said.

