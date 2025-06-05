The One Show host Alex Jones was forced to halt the show last night (Wednesday, June 4) to announce a last-minute lineup change.

The Welsh presenter, 48, revealed that a guest had been forced to pull out of the show due to a sudden illness. This meant that a new star had to step in late in the day.

Alex Jones and Vernon Kay hosted last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

The One Show host Alex Jones forced to halt programme

During last night’s edition of The One Show, Alex revealed that Hollywood actor Gerard Butler would no longer be appearing on the show.

Gerard, 55, was meant to appear on the show to promote his new movie, How to Train Your Dragon.

However, the star was nowhere to be seen during last night’s show. Instead, he had been replaced by his movie co-star, Nick Frost.

“We’re thrilled that you’re here, Nick, because as we said last night, Gerald… I can’t even say his name, so lucky he’s not here, Gerard Butler was going to be here, but he’s ill, so he couldn’t make it, but you’ve stepped in at the last minute, so thank you very much,” Alex said.

“Sorry, everyone,” Nick laughed.

“No, we’re thrilled that you’re here,” Alex said. “Good. No, I’m happy, thanks a lot,” Nick then added.

They then went on to discuss the film, which is being released next week.

Nick was on the show in Gerard’s place (Credit: BBC)

Stars discuss Gerard Butler despite his absence

Despite not being there, Gerard’s co-star, Mason Thames, 17, who plays the lead role in the movie, had nothing but praise for the Scottish star.

“He is really great and in this industry, he is somewhat of a father figure,” he gushed.

Hope he gets better soon.

“He has a lot of good advice because he has been doing this for such a long time,” he then continued.

“Listening to what he has got to say and the experiences he has been through is really helpful, and it’s cool to be on this journey with him as well. Getting to do those scenes with him and the energy he brings to set, the scenes and rare emotional it’s incredible to watch in person and to see on screen is incredible,” he then added.

Gerard couldn’t be on the show last night (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans react as Gerard is replaced

Some fans were disappointed that Gerard wasn’t on the show last night.

“Thought Gerard Butler was on?” one viewer fumed.

“I was only watching because it says Gerard Butler on my TV info. Gutted !!! #TheOneShow,” another said.

“Hope he gets better soon,” a third wrote.

