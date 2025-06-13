The One Show fans hit back after show is pulled from BBC One: ‘It doesn’t make sense!’

Fans of The One Show were not happy to find out the evening programme had been pulled from BBC One at the last minute,

The talk show, which was hosted by Roman Kemp and Alex Jones, was scheduled to air on BBC One at 7pm. However, when viewers tuned in, they found out that a feature on the Air India plane crash was being shown instead.

As a result, The One Show suffered a last-minute shakeup and aired on BBC Two at the same time. EastEnders also had to be moved, which was shown straight after at 7.30pm.

Alex explained to viewers why the show moved channels (Credit: BBC)

The One Show pulled from BBC One

During the show itself, host Alex issued an important statement to viewers at home.

“Hello there and welcome to The One Show, we’re live on BBC Two and iPlayer due to the extended news coverage following the tragic event in India, and our thoughts are very much with everyone affected,” she said.

The show continued, welcoming guests Fay Ripley and Josh Groban to the famous green sofa.

Fay discussed her experience of working on ITV’s DNA Journey. Josh, on the other hand, reflected on his 25-year career in music and promoted his latest record, Gems.

Despite The One Show moving channels for a reasonable reason, fans were not impressed with the shakeup.

Fay Ripley and Josh Groban appeared on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

‘Typical BBC’

“That is what the BBC news channel is for!” one user wrote on X.

“Exactly so. BBC NEWS channel will be showing the same pictures as @BBCOne. A WASTE OF PUBLIC MONEY,” another replied.

“Doesn’t make sense. It would’ve been simpler to replace one channel’s schedule, BBC2, with the news special. Typical BBC,” a third remarked.

In other The One Show news, presenter Nikki Fox tied the knot with her partner, Dave, in an intimate wedding held in her parents’ garden.

