All the theories on who’s behind The Masked Singer’s Sloth as fans say it’s ‘definitely’ a This Morning favourite

The Masked Singer’s Sloth has got plenty of people guessing about their identity – but who is behind the mask?

The beloved character returns to the stage on Saturday night (January 17) for the ITV show’s spooktacular special. Following their first performance at the start of the series, Sloth has been widely discussed by fans.

So, let’s have a look at all the theories – from a This Morning favourite to an I’m A Celebrity… star.

Sloth is back on the stage this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Who is Sloth on The Masked Singer?

Sloth took to the stage during the first episode of The Masked Singer. They performed Break My Stride from Matthew Wilder and put on a rather energetic performance.

One of their clues referenced the jungle, and Sloth was also seen recording a workout video on a camcorder, hinting they could be an influencer of some sort. Also in the clue package, Sloth declared that they were “bringing fitness, fashion and fierceness to the competition. I know how to represent in the gym and on the world stage”.

What’s more, the VT featured a shot of some snooker cues and a pair of handcuffs in the water. There were also several references to music.

But who do the judge and fans think is behind Sloth?

Sam’s name popped up a few times (Credit: ITV)

Is Sam Thompson Sloth on The Masked Singer?

Show judge Maya Jama suggested Sloth could be Sam Thompson, after she recalled working with him previously and noted he was “constantly moving” – much like Sloth on stage.

The This Morning star famously won I’m A Celebrity… in 2023 too, which would explain the jungle clues.

On X, viewers agreed as one person said: “Sloth was most definitely giving Sam Thompson energy.” Another chimed in and added: “Instantly thought Sam Thompson for Sloth, judging by the tweets I’m not the only one.”

Could Joe be behind the mask? (Credit: This Morning)

Could Joe Wicks be Sloth?

Another strong frontrunner is Body Coach Joe Wicks, who was also suggested by Maya. After performing, Sloth’s behaviour was described as “very Joe Wicks” after the character made host Joel Dommett do a push-up on the stage.

Fans also believe Joe is behind Sloth. On X, one person mused: “I think Sloth is Joe Wicks.” Someone else agreed: “Joe fits perfectly.”

Chris appeared on I’m A Celebrity… a few years back (Credit: ITV)

Chris Moyles

Jonathan Ross noted that the alarm clock in the VT could be a sign that Sloth is someone who works in the morning, either on telly or the radio. He then suggested DJ Chris Moyles.

Chris appeared on I’m A Celebrity… in 2022 and linking him to the sporty vibe of the character, Jonathan pointed out that Chris “got really fit as a result of going in there [I’m A Celebrity]”.

The Masked Singer airs every Saturday at 7pm on ITV1.

