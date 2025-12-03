The Good Karma Hospital lands on Netflix after beloved soap was axed by ITV

Netflix viewers can now dive into Amanda Redman’s sun-soaked drama The Good Karma Hospital – three years after ITV quietly pulled the plug on it.

The show, which first launched in 2017 and ran for four series, followed life inside a struggling cottage hospital in India. Its cast was stacked with familiar faces, including Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey and Murder Most Puzzling star Phyllis Logan. It quickly became a cosy Sunday-night staple, often mentioned in the same breath as Doc Martin for its gentle, feel-good vibe.

Netflix has become something of a treasure trove for British dramas that slipped under the radar the first time around. Alongside The Good Karma Hospital, the platform has recently added Amanda Abbington’s police series Cuffs and the powerful Responsible Child – the precursor to Netflix’s hit Adolescence.

The Good Karma Hospital cast had fun and sun while it lasted! (Credit: ITV)

Why was The Good Karma Hospital axed? Is there a series 5?

The Good Karma Hospital started in 2017, but it was eventually axed in 2022 after four series. The fourth and final series aired in 2023.

The show’s creator and writer Dan Sefton indicated that he was prepared to write a fifth series, but ITV had other plans.

Dan said after series 4: “It’s got a loyal fan base who are hugely appreciative of it, and as long as people want to watch it, I think it will be made.”

But The Sun later reported that ITV had axed the show because it had “run its course”. With viewing figures declining, it’s not a huge surprise that the broadcaster took the decision to end it.

Well, it’s not been resurrected, but you can now watch is again on Netflix.

What is The Good Karma Hospital on Netflix about?

The show was set in the broke public hospital Barco in a fictional coastal town in Kerala, South India. Dr Lydia Fonseca ran a team of overworked medics who struggled with a lack of equipment and medication. Despite this, Lydia refused to turn anyone away.

In the opening episode of series 1, junior doctor Ruby Walker arrived. She expected to find a state-of-the-art hospital, so was shocked by the conditions. Lydia was initially extremely unimpressed by the new recruit, but they slowly began to bond.

Lydia was passionate about keeping the hospital running (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Where was it filmed?

Although The Good Karma Hospital is set in India, it was actually filmed in Galle in Sri Lanka.

Filming locations included the town of Unawatuna, where the building used for the hospital is located, and other areas around Galle, such as Thiranagama.

Amanda Redman played Dr Lydia Fonseca in the cast

Amanda Redman, one of Britain’s most popular actresses, starred as Dr Lydia Fonseca. Lydia wasn’t technically in charge of The Good Karma Hospital, but no one was brave enough to tell her that.

“Lydia came to India in her late twenties and feels very much at home here now,” explained Amanda when the first series started. “She’s not officially in charge at the hospital – that’s the job of Dr Ram Nair – but she’s bossy, opinionated and very passionate about her work so everyone lets her get on with it.”

Despite a bad start, Lydia soon starts to warm to Ruby. “Lydia recognises herself in her new recruit and hopes she’ll decide to stay,” explained Amanda.

The star has enjoyed a number of big TV hits over the years including At Home with the Braithwaites, and New Tricks.

Ruby and Lydia enjoyed a protege/mentor relationship (Credit: ITV)

Amrita Acharia played Dr Ruby Walker in The Good Karma hospital on Netflix

Alongside Lydia, the other key character was Ruby. The junior doctor left the UK after a bad break-up. “She’s just been dumped by her childhood sweetheart and is trying to get away from it all,” said Amrita at the time.

Ruby was shocked by the difficult decisions the patients had to make due to lack of money. “Her mentor Lydia, who’s powerful and astute, is a big influence, though. It’s almost like a love story because these two are meant to be.”

Amrita found fame playing the handmaiden Irri in Game of Thrones. More recently she starred in the ITV drama The Sister.

Neil Morrissey starred as Greg McConnell

Neil Morrissey played charming beach bar owner Greg. The medics enjoyed a drink at his bar after a hard day’s work each night.

And there seemed to be a spark between Greg and Lydia. “While Lydia is strict and strait-laced, Greg is laid-back and doesn’t exactly play by the rules,” Neil said at the time.

So Netflix viewers will have to wait and see if a romance developed between “loveable rogue” Greg and sensible Lydia.

Of course, Neil found fame in Men Behaving Badly. He also provided the voice for Bob the Builder, and practised his serious face in the likes of Line of Duty.

Greg connected with Lydia in the ITV medical drama (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who else was in the cast?

Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan was Maggie Smart.

Sherwood’s Philip Jackson was Paul Smart.

Gandhi, My Father’s Darshan Jariwala was Dr Ram Nair.

Finders Keepers star Nimmi Harasgama was Mari Rodriguez.

No Man Land’s actor James Floyd was Dr Gabriel Varma.

Finding Alice’s Kenneth Cranham was Edmund Dalrymple.

Industry’s Sagar Radia was AJ Nair.

Reviews for The Good Karma Hospital

The Good Karma Hospital may never have reinvented the wheel, but it certainly won over plenty of viewers during its ITV run – and critics were mostly kind, too. Reviews at the time leaned towards the positive. The Guardian affectionately dubbed it a “posh soap”, noting that if the series were a holiday, it would be “a package one. Nothing to worry about, not much to think about, nothing too challenging on the menu.” The Times agreed it was pleasant, if familiar, suggesting the “characterisation is the usual repeat prescription”. Not everyone was charmed, though. The Telegraph was far less generous, brushing it off as “flimsy”. Despite that, the drama built a loyal audience and proved popular enough to secure four full series on ITV – a clear sign that fans found plenty to love.

What’s the release date for The Good Karma Hospital on Netflix?

The Good Karma Hospital arrives on Netflix on Wednesday December 3, 2025, with all four series – six episodes apiece – ready to binge from the off.

And if you’re not a Netflix subscriber, fear not: the full drama is still available to stream over on ITVX.

Read more: Midsomer Murders series 24 release date upsets loyal fans who rage ITV doesn’t ‘care’ about viewers

The Good Karma Hospital comes to Netflix on Wednesday, December 3. It is also available on ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be watching The Good Karma Hospital on Netflix?