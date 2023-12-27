The Chase star Paul Sinha doing ‘better than ever’, Jenny Ryan reveals

The Chase star Paul Sinha is “doing better than ever”, four and a half years on from his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Bolton-born Chaser Jenny Ryan, 41, who is a quiz genius on ITV’s popular gameshow The Chase, issued an update on her co-star before Christmas.

Speaking to Yours magazine, Jenny revealed how “proud” she is of Paul at how well he’s “dealt” with his condition.

Jenny Ryan issued an update on her The Chase co-star Paul Sinha (Credit: YouTube)

The Chase star Paul Sinha ‘an example to anybody’

Jenny said: “I’m so proud of the way my friend Paul Sinha has dealt with Parkinson’s disease. He has raised awareness and funds, and he is doing better than ever,” she said.

“He is an example to anybody. Whatever you may be told about your future, push the envelope in what you can achieve in the here and now,” she continued.

Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in May 2019 and has continued his role on The Chase, Beat the Chasers and as a stand-up comic ever since.

Elsewhere, in the interview, Jenny revealed that Paul asked her to sing for him at his wedding reception in 2019. While Jenny had only just started to push the boundaries of her musical abilities that same year, she said that she powered through and performed in front of a packed audience.

Jenny Ryan performed at Paul Sinha’s wedding in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Jenny’s own health update

The Vixen also confessed how she suffered intense fear while she took part in Celebrity X Factor in 2019. She said she was determined to “put her head above the parapet” and take a chance. Jenny explained she was terrified of “being rejected”, but despite her worries in the build-up to the series, she ended up wowing the judges.

“The thought of being rejected gives me paralysing anxiety. So I put my head above the parapet when I agreed to do Celebrity X Factor in 2019. I’d only ever sung in school productions. But I came third and it has driven me to do more performing. I starred in my own show at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer, telling stories of my life and singing a few songs. It’s important for my mental health, even if I’m singing in the shower.”

She found the perfect family cottage

Meanwhile, Jenny has been in the news after fighting back her tears on Celebrity Escape to the Country, after she found a cottage she wanted to share with her family.

She said: “This feels like the beginning of a fairy tale. It is astonishing. I’m hearing the bird song now and I know my stepdad would be in his element here because he’s a keen bird watcher. He’s travelled the world looking at birds.”

She added: “It’s something that we’ve done as a family for quite a few years. It’s part of that going back and enjoying nature. There’s so much more potential for that, for sharing a new stage of life with this property, because it’s got something for all of us and we can share it out more equally.”

