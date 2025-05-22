The Chase contestant issues apology after ‘hurting’ host Bradley Walsh: ‘That’s unnecessary’

During last night’s (May 21) The Chase, a contestant apologised to Bradley Walsh after “hurting” him.

During Wednesday evening’s show, host Bradley returned and welcomed four new players — Niall from Falkirk, Philip from Droitwich Spa, Amy from Doncaster and Alexia — who all went head-to-head with Jenny Ryan, also referred to as The Vixen.

As Bradley supported each contestant who played against Jenny, the episode took an unexpected turn when Bradley confronted Niall.

Niall secured £6k for the team (Credit: ITV)

The Chase contestant ‘hurts’ host Bradley Walsh

After securing a decent £6k for the team during his cash builder round, Niall managed to make it to the next round.

Proud of Niall, Bradley held out his hand to shake and told him: “Well played Niall.”

Oh you’ve got a strong handshake, that’s unnecessary that!

However, after shaking the host’s hand, Bradley said: “Oh you’ve got a strong handshake, that’s unnecessary that!”

Bradley cupped his hand as the audience laughed. Niall issued an apology and said: “Sorry Bradley.” However, Bradley was having none of it and responded: “What’s the matter with you?!”

Bradley Walsh called out Niall’s heavy handshake (Credit: ITV)

He went on as the other players continued to laugh: “I’ve got to shake everybody’s hand and you’ve hurt me now, it’s unnecessary.”

Even though Niall issued another apology, Bradley couldn’t let it go. While smiling at the camera, he joked: “Like a pincer movement! Thought he was going to throw me there.”

Bradley said the handshake ‘hurt’ him (Credit: ITV)

‘How did they lose’

By the end of the episode, all four players successfully made it to the final chase with £22,000 in the prize pot. Viewers were rooting for them to win.

“Great team hope they win,” one user wrote on X.

“Hope they win,” another shared.

“Nice team,” a third expressed.

However, Jenny managed to beat them, leaving them empty-handed.

“How did they lose with all four contestants?!” another viewer reacted.

