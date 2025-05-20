The Chase fans accuse Bradley Walsh of ‘fawning’ over ‘pretty hot’ player

During last night’s (May 19) episode of The Chase, viewers accused Bradley Walsh of gushing over one of the four players.

During Monday evening’s show, host Bradley returned and welcomed four new contestants— Dave from Cramlington, Theo from Winchester, Simone originally from Massachusetts and Alvin from Devon — who all went head-to-head with Shaun Wallace, also referred to as The Dark Destroyer.

However, instead of one of the Chasers turning heads, it was Bradley’s behaviour towards American player Simone that left fans talking.

Simone went for the lower offer (Credit: ITV)

The Chase host Bradley Walsh roots for American contestant

Before answering any questions correctly, Bradley discussed Simone’s passion for marathon racing. He was especially “impressed” by her quickest time, stating he “could not do it” with a smile on his face.

After raising £4k during the cash builder round, Bradley insisted it was important for Simone to make it to the final chase. He believed any “American-centric questions” she would know.

After Shaun offered her a low offer of £1k and a higher offer of £60k, Simone settled on the £1k rather than the £4k she earned. Bradley didn’t question her motives as he believed it was crucial she made it to the next round.

When Simone did, he was relieved for her and congratulated her with a handshake. “You will be needed in that final, have no fear,” Bradley bragged to the team.

Despite being happily married to his wife Donna Derby since 1997, viewers believed Bradley had a secret soft spot for Simone.

Bradley was accused of favouring Simone (Credit: ITV)

‘Brad thinks he’s in with a chance’

“It doesn’t take a lot to impress Brad,” one user joked on X.

“Brad gushes over an American contestant klaxon!!!!” another person shared.

“Why is Brad so obsessed with Americans?” a third remarked.

“Brad thinks he’s in with a chance with the American bird,” a fourth person joked.

“She is pretty hot to be fair,” someone replied.

Read more: The Chase fans perform complete U-turn after ‘smug’ contestant leaves them raging

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story. We want to hear from you!