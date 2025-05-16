Fans of The Chase ended up changing their opinion of contestant Claire by the end of yesterday’s (May 15) episode.

During Thursday evening’s show, host Bradley Walsh returned and welcomed four new players — Paul from East Yorkshire, Bethan from Cardiff, Claire from Buckinghamshire and Niraj from Didcot — who all went head-to-head with Anne Hegerty, also referred to as The Governess.

Anne went head-to-head with four new players (Credit: ITV)

The Chase fans say contestant has ‘no shame’

The first contestant to step up to the plate was Paul, who secured £6k during the cash builder round and made it to the next round.

Next up was Bethan, who banked an impressive £9k for the team. Anne insisted her gameplay was “solid” and that she could be a “threat” during the final chase.

However, it was the third player, Claire, who turned viewers off. Even though she answered an impressive six questions correctly, she opted for Anne’s lower offer of £2k and not the £6k she had earned.

Fans were not impressed with her decision.

“Oh [bleep] off Claire,” one user wrote on X.

“Claire deserves Jack [bleep],” another person shared.

Claire you have let me and the whole of Buckinghamshire down.

“Claire, what a [bleep]ing nerve. No shame,” a third remarked.

“Claire you have let me and the whole of Buckinghamshire down,” a fourth said.

“Christ she’s smug,” another said.

Her choice to go for the lower offer, however, paid off as Claire also avoided being caught by Anne.

Sadly, it was bad news for final player Niraj, who failed to bring back his £8k to the team.

Viewers performed a U-turn on Claire (Credit: ITV)

‘Claire suddenly upped her game’

With Paul, Bethan, and Claire playing £17k, fans delivered a quick U-turn on Claire after she redeemed herself during the final chase.

As the team answered 18 questions correctly, viewers noticed it was Claire who answered many of them correctly. She also managed to push Anne back twice.

“Fair playing Claire on fire,” one user said.

“Claire suddenly upped her game,” another person expressed.

“Claire was good. She should have got more credit for that,” a third stated.

“Claire was strongest player in the end tbh,” a fourth insisted.

With just one question left to answer, the final three managed to beat Anne and shared the £17k win between them.

Read more: The Chase fans shocked after contestant gets ‘cocky’ with Jenny Ryan: ‘Gave her shade’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story. We want to hear from you!