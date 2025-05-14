The Chase fans shocked after contestant gets ‘cocky’ with Jenny Ryan: ‘Gave her shade’

Fans of The Chase were surprised when a contestant shared a cheeky remark to Jenny Ryan last night (May 13).

During Tuesday’s evening’s show, host Bradley Walsh returned and welcomed four new players — Cammy, Sinclair, Ore, and Katherine — who all went head-to-head with Jenny, also referred to as The Vixen.

However, a comment made to Jenny after she slipped up had viewers talking. But what did they say?

Jenny went head-to-head with four players yesterday (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Jenny Ryan answers question wrong

The first two contestants who attempted to bring back some cash for the final chase were Katherine and Ore.

Katherine took £3k back to the team while Ore secured an impressive £5k, increasing the prize fund to £8k.

However, it was Sinclair who left the biggest impression on the night.

After getting four questions correct during the cash builder round, he went head-to-head with Ryan to bring back £4k. While trying to kick him out, Jenny answered a question wrong, increasing Sinclair’s chances of making it to the next round.

Host Bradley asked: “How long after he delivered the speech known as Gettysburg Address did Abraham Lincoln die? A) 17 days, B) 17 weeks or C) 17 months.”

Despite the correct answer was 17 months, Jenny selected 17 days. After being embarrassed by her answer, she spent some time explaining why she chose the completely wrong answer.

‘Who cares!’

Viewers, however, were unimpressed by how Jenny reacted to her blunder.

“For [bleep]s sake who cares why you got it wrong Jenny?!!… #TheChase,” one user wrote on X.

“That was a long explanation to say that she [bleep]ed up,” another person shared.

“Jenny don’t tie yourself in knots overexplaining,” a third expressed.

“Is she incapable of admitting she was wrong?” a fourth asked.

However, after Sinclair made it to the final chase, he confidently addressed Jenny before joining his team again.

Pointing directly at her, he joked: “She didn’t like that, did she?” In response, Jenny said: “I don’t know what to say.”

She added: “He slipped through my fingers there. I’m annoyed about that but you know what I’m still going to beat them, especially after all that shenanigans.”

Sinclair joked with Jenny with a remark (Credit: ITV)

‘Giving her shade!’

Viewers once again took to social media to react to the hilarious interaction.

“OMG just saw what Sinclair did to the Vixen and had to get on here,” one person said.

“So happy for Sinclair, he looked like he would cry if he was knocked out. Surprised by the little cheekiness after the fact though. Hopefully it doesn’t come to bite him in the final chase!” another shared.

“Giving her shade yes!!” a third expressed.

However, one user insisted Sinclair was “too cocky for my liking”.

The final contestant, Cammy, bagged £7k during the cash builder but unfortunately was caught by Jenny.

In the final chase, Sinclair, Katherine, and Ore only achieved a score of 10, and Jenny beat them with an impressive one minute and thirty seconds left to spare.

