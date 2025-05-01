The Chase fans brand Jenny Ryan ‘such a bad loser’ following record-breaking offer

The Chase fans took to social media to criticise Jenny Ryan during yesterday’s episode of the show (Wednesday, April 30).

Not only did yesterday’s episode show Jenny being something of a “bad loser”, but it also showed her making a record-breaking offer to a player.

Jenny was on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw another four players take on Jenny, aka The Vixen, with the aim of winning big.

First up to the podium was Martin. He got six questions right in the cash builder, giving him £6,000 to play with. He managed to evade Jenny’s clutches and booked his slot in the final round.

Next up was Angela, who managed to pick up £4,000 in the cash builder. However, she went for the low offer of £2,000. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to avoid Jenny, and she was caught.

Libby was third up. She got £5,000 in the cash builder. However, when she faced Jenny, the Chaser did something slightly unexpected.

“I know you all agreed not to go for the high offer, but there’s got to be a tipping point,” Jenny said.

“£100k?” Libby asked. Jenny agreed to this, offering the player the huge sum.

Martin won (Credit: ITV)

Jenny Ryan loses on The Chase

Unfortunately for Libby, she wasn’t able to outrun Jenny and went home with nothing.

Last up was Alex. He got £7,000 in the cash builder, however, he Jenny opted to offer him a “silly” high offer of £124k – which he took!

Unfortunately, he, too, was caught, meaning Martin went into the final round by himself.

However, it seemed as though he didn’t need anyone else, as he managed to answer 18 questions correctly, putting 19 steps between himself and Jenny.

Despite a rocky first minute, Jenny was on a roll when the buzzer sounded. The Vixen only had two steps between herself and Martin when time ran out, meaning he went home with £6,000!

Jenny then praised Martin for his “classy” and “tremendous” performance.

Fans took a pop at Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Fans poke fun at Jenny

However, some fans were of the opinion that Jenny’s congratulations weren’t as sincere as they seemed. Some believed that the Vixen was secretly fuming that she’d lost.

“Jenny is such a bad loser, look at her face!!” one viewer tweeted.

“Jenny looks [bleeped] off lol,” another said.

“Brad can’t believe Jenny lost,” a third wrote.

Fans were thrilled for Martin too. “Wow. Martin. Fantastic!!! Congratulations. I’ve never wanted someone to win so much. Amazing!” one fan tweeted.

“AND THAT is why #TheChase is the best quiz show on the TV. Well done, Martin,” another gushed.

Jenny has appeared on a range of shows (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What did Jenny Ryan do before The Chase?

Jenny has been quizzing on TV for longer than you may realise!

In 2003, she appeared on University Challenge, representing Leeds University as they reached the semi-finals. In 2006, she made an appearance on Mastermind, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer as her chosen subject.

Between 2008 and 2009, she featured on Are You an Egghead?, and in 2010 she won Only Connect as a contestant.

Prior to joining The Chase, she’d worked as a PA, she’d sold radiators, worked as an admin at a tip, and even wrote for TV.

She joined The Chase in 2015, and the rest is history.

