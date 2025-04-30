Fans of The Chase were left feeling sorry for the show’s contestants yesterday after they lost during the final round.

During Tuesday (April 29) evening’s show, host Bradley Walsh returned and welcomed four new players — Hayley, Lorraine, Connor and Jim — who all went head-to-head with Paul Sinha, also referred to as The Sinnerman.

While the majority of players initially found themselves in luck, things unfortunately didn’t end well for them…

Paul went head-to-head with yesterday’s players (Credit: ITV)

The Chase contestants secure £16k for final round

During last night’s show, Hayley came forward first and failed to reach the second round. However, things soon picked up when Lorraine stepped up to the plate and secured £7k for the team.

As she made it to the next round, Connor also fared well, banking another £5k for the final chase. Jim then contributed another £4k for the prize fund, leaving the three successful players with a whopping £16k to play for.

Sadly, things took a huge turn for the trio after they answered 18 questions correctly during the final round. With just seconds left on the clock, Paul managed to catch their score, and Lorraine, Connor, and Jim went home empty-handed.

Following his victory, Paul symthapised with the players, expressing: “Well it’s a cruel game sometimes because you played really well and I did call it, I said 20 probably would have won and 18 might not be quite enough and that’s exactly how it played out so unlucky guys because you played really well.”

Viewers at home were especially gutted after the contestants played a good game until the very end.

The final three were playing for £16k (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m gutted they didn’t win’

“Shame unlucky team,” one user wrote on X.

“I’m gutted they didn’t win,” another shared.

“So unfair,” a third remarked.

“He knew they were a good team so wasn’t complacent. Focused,” a fourth said.

“Made that last to the last few seconds #thechase,” another viewer observed

Read more: The Chase fans fume after contestant takes £1 lower offer: ‘The audacity’

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!