Fans of The Chase were left unimpressed after a contestant took a seriously low offer.

During Thursday (April 24) evening’s show, host Bradley Walsh returned and welcomed four new players — Sarah George, Debbie, and Steve. The contestants were playing to win money while going head-to-head with Paul Sinha, also known as The Sinnerman.

Getting off to a good start, Sarah impressed with her general knowledge and secured £7,000 in the prize fund. However, it was law student George who rubbed viewers the wrong way.

Planning to take his girlfriend to Seattle if he leaves the show with some cash, George found himself less successful than Sarah and only got £1,000 during the cash-builder round.

However, things took a turn when George was offered a low offer of £1 by Paul and settled for the tiny amount of money to help improve his chances of getting to the next round.

Before his final question, Bradley told George: “If you get this right, you’d have had four goes at getting the £1,000 and three goes at getting the £70,000. Oh well, we knew you’d redeem yourself. What a shame.”

Answering the question correctly, Bradley couldn’t let it go, adding: “Both of you could be playing for £130,000.” George rolled his eyes at the sly dig before asking him for his thoughts.

“Well, you did what you had to do and you got back, but the bad news for you is, I believe that you weren’t concentrating when the producers told you that you actually win what you bring back to the final chase,” Bradley joked.

‘The very shame of it’

“Why on earth go through the process of being selected to play for a £1 first class muppet,” one user wrote on X.

“The audacity of George!” another person shared.

“Stopped watching for a while and come back to this [bleep] episode of a [bleep] taking £1 [bleep] off,” a third expressed.

“A quid!!! He actually has the brass neck to go for a single pound?! The very shame of it,” a fourth user wrote on X, adding: “How can you be so selfish?!”

“Why on earth go through the process of being selected to play for a £1 first class muppet,” a fifth person said.

“I’m sorry, what? £1??” another remarked.

During the final chase, the team answered 14 questions correctly. Sadly for them, the Chaser caught the final three, and they went home empty-handed.

