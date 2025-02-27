The Chase’s backstage secrets – From Bradley Walsh’s ‘shocking’ habit being edited out to how much contestants are paid

The Chase has been a fan-favourite with Brits for several years, and as with any popular game show, the ITV programme fronted by Bradley Walsh is also known to have “backstage secrets.”

The television quiz show has 17 seasons under its belt. Amid growing uproar about the show “dying out”, former contestants have shared interesting details from behind the scenes.

One of the former contestants has come forward to reveal an unusual habit of Bradley‘s. However, he claims the viewers get to see an edited version.

Bradley’s ‘shocking’ habit is edited out before the episode airs (Credit: ITV)

The Chase contestant reveals Bradley Walsh’s habit

The final version which airs on TV supposedly cuts out scenes that aren’t appropriate for the audience. A former player, Alexander, claims it includes the host’s non-stop swearing.

Taking to X, he lifted the lid on Bradley’s behaviour, reports The Mirror. While answering followers’ questions about the show, Alexander revealed that Bradley “swore a lot.” But the “whole crew was super friendly.”

He said: “He [Bradley] was just as nice in real life. What surprised me is that he swore a bit, and they just edited that out.”

Alexander added that “the joking around is pretty much nonstop, and it’s a chill atmosphere”, but he didn’t get to interact with the presenter owing to the tight schedule

However, he described going to London for the shoot and meeting the legendary host and the Chaser as a “very novel experience.

During Q&A with his followers, the former player also revealed the daily expenses for the players. He claimed each got £15 per day, of which he only spent £12 on food.

Contestants’ outfit is picked by the costume team (Credit: ITV)

Reactions are re-filmed

Contestants who appeared in the previous seasons of The Chase have revealed more backstage secrets.

One of the players who goes by the handle @DJ_Black_Ted_Danson on Reddit claimed they participated in the ITV show in 2022, reports the Daily Mail.

He said the show allegedly re-shoots the reactions should the original shot turn out bad because of technical glitches or other issues.

The man claimed: “Two-time game show contestant here (Millionaire and The Chase). What both shows have in common is that they often had me re-shoot reaction shots because of poor camera angles or host miscues.”

“So, when I inevitably got a question wrong, my stupid pouty face and aw shucks response was quite possibly a result of 5 or 6 ‘okay, DJBTD, let’s try that again.”

He continued: “I never actually said, aw shucks for the record. It was more of a guttural sound, like when you put your hand on an electric stove without realising it had been turned on by the previous occupant of the Marriott Hotel room they put you up in.”

Stools that are ‘hard to balance on’

Hannah Cowton, who played The Chase in 2019 claimed that the stool they sit on isn’t exactly comfortable.

She wrote in her blog: “Those stools were hard to balance on. I kept getting scared that I would topple off it in excitement.”

Hannah further claimed that three contestants were allegedly “whisked off to make-up” to avoid looking like “ghosts under the glaring stage lights.”

Reactions are re-filmed to get the perfect shot (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh doesn’t know who the Chaser is

A woman named Rachel Warwick who appeared on the show in 2020 revealed a major secret about the host and The Chaser.

She said Bradley doesn’t know who The Chaser would be for the specific episode. He gets to see them when they are revealed to the audience.

Rachel said: “You don’t find out who your Chaser is until the moment they come out and all the reactions are genuine.”

She added: “Even Bradley doesn’t know who your Chaser will be so that’s quite exciting.”

The former player claimed the contestants are in charge of their makeup and hair. But they get “touched up” by the glam team throughout the game.

The outfits are chosen by the team

Rachel claimed that she brought five outfits with her, out of which one was finalised by the costume team.

She said: “You bring five outfits with you that you’re happy to wear. Then the costume department picks the best one and makes sure nobody is clashing. They decide what you wear.”

Meanwhile, former contestant, Marci Spiro, also said that he was instructed not to wear branded outfits. He had to bring three shirts and three pairs of trousers for the team to choose from.

He said the contestants had to arrive as early as 5:30 am, while there was “no audience” in the studio.

