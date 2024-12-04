Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have shared their surprise after Pete Wicks and Chris McCausland were notably absent from the full line-up live tour line-up after it was revealed today (December 4).

Despite being fan favourites on the BBC show, both Pete and Chris have opted out of participating in the upcoming arena tour.

Why Pete won’t join Strictly tour

Former TOWIE star Pete has reportedly bowed out of the tour due to prior commitments.

A source close to Pete opened up about his disappointment.

“Pete is gutted that he’s unable to commit to the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour,” the source alleged to MailOnline.

“He already has filming and work commitments in the spring, which makes dedicating his time to the performing schedule impossible.”

Pete reportedly informed show producers early on about his unavailability.

“Pete made it clear from the beginning he wouldn’t be available for the shows in 2025 but now he feels regretful over not having a clear diary. His popularity among Strictly viewers is clear, and he would have received such a positive reaction from audiences at the shows. He will certainly be there in spirit.”

Pete’s chemistry with professional partner Jowita Przystał has been a highlight of the current season.

The duo have avoided elimination thanks to the support from the viewers – despite receiving lower scores from the judges. This week, the couple will be tackling two dances – an Argentine Tango and a Foxtrot.

Strictly Come Dancing live tour – Chris won’t appear either

Blind comedian Chris has also opted out of the live tour. He’s touring with his own stand-up comedy show around the same time.

Chris’s performances on the show have been praised for their creativity, and he is currently one of the frontrunners to take home the Glitterball trophy.

The live tour will kick off in Birmingham on January 17 and conclude at London’s O2 Arena on February 9.

The confirmed participants are Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, JLS singer JB Gill, EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, opera singer Wynne Evans, Gladiator Montell Douglas, singer Shayne Ward and actress Sarah Hadland.

The shows will be hosted by former Strictly pro Janette Manrara.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will also be returning to the panel.

Fans react

It’s safe to say the boys will be missed.

Posting online, one fan of the show said: “No Pete and no Chris. The stars of the show this year! Gutted.” Another added: ” I would’ve preferred to see Pete and Chris rather than Shane and Jamie.”

A third then said: “So what happens if Pete or Chris wins?” “Absolutely GUTTED that @p_wicks01 and @chrismccauslandcomedy aren’t doing the tour!!! They were my main reason for booking tickets…so disappointing.”

Romance with Maura

Meanwhile, Pete has been making headlines due to his rumoured romance with Love Island and I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins.

In the jungle this week, Maura finally addressed their relationship status during a candid conversation with campmate GK Barry.

“People can date and not be in a relationship and take things slow without the whole media getting involved,” Maura bemoaned.

“We’ve already been [bleep]ing papped tongues down each other’s necks and we had no idea.”

Maura and Pete’s romantic history has been a topic of speculation since they were spotted kissing at high-profile events, including the Pride of Britain Awards. However, until this week, both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Strictly continues Saturday night (December 7) at 6.30pm.

