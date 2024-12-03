Strictly star Tasha Ghouri has been handed a blow ahead of this weekend’s semi-final (December 7).

Tasha and pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec recently found themselves in the Strictly bottom two for the first time as they danced-off against Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

However, while she won the dance-off and remains in the competition, one former pro dancer has told ED! that he feels “sad” for Tasha – and predicts she won’t lift the Glitterball Trophy on December 14.

Brendan Cole thinks Tasha is in “danger” (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star ‘sad’ for Tasha

Speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan Cole said the “right” couple did leave the competition as Montell and Jojo were the weaker of the two pairs.

“It was right that Montell and Johannes left. They were definitely the weaker dancers when you compare the two,” he said.

Brendan then continued: “I’m actually sad for Tasha and Aljaž, because they didn’t deserve to be equal-second on the leaderboard. They are miles ahead of everybody – so they should be miles ahead in the markings as well. That potentially puts them in jeopardy.”

He then added: “It wasn’t my favourite dance that they have done – I didn’t overly enjoy it as a number. On a show like Musicals Week, when you compare say Six to a Mary Poppins, for most, Mary Poppins is going to win hands down as an iconic musical, because of its beauty and charm. So, from that point of view, Tasha was always going to be in danger.”

Tasha and Aljaz faced dance-off in Strictly last week (Credit: BBC)

‘Anybody can be in danger’

He then weighed in on the night’s other performances.

“JB [Gill], did a really nice dance. It wasn’t brilliant like the judges made it out to be, but they were far from being in jeopardy, because they were at the top of the leaderboard.

“Everything would have had to have flipped on its head for them to be in the dance-off,” he explained. “Whereas, for Tasha, being equal with Sarah [Hadland] and Vito [Coppola], all of a sudden, the leaderboard shortens dramatically, and anybody can be in danger.”

Tasha and Aljaz faced the dance-off on Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Chris to win it, says Brendan

When it comes to who he thinks will win, Brendan told us: “It seems to me the show is desperate for JB to win. I’m not sure why, I don’t love it [his numbers] yet. For me, his dancing is slightly awkward.

“He is clearly very able, but there’s something very awkward about what he’s doing.”

His prediction for the top, though, is Chris McCausland. “Ultimately, I can see Chris winning,” Brendan shared.

Strictly continues Saturday night (December 7) at 6.30pm.

