Strictly star Chris McCausland defended by Dianne Buswell amid claims he’s only through ‘because he’s blind’

Strictly pro Dianne Buswell has defended her partner Chris McCausland after a viewer claimed they only made it through to the semi-finals because Chris is blind.

Chris and Dianne performed a quickstep to You’re The Top from Anything Goes in the show’s quarter-final on Saturday (November 30).

During their feedback, the judges told Chris he needed to improve his posture.

Dianne got quite emotional when responding to the judges. She said she was grateful for their constructive criticism but emphasised how special it was for Chris to be able to dance at all, given his disability.

Chris and Dianne made it through to the semifinals (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dianne backs Chris McCausland against ‘blind’ criticism

Responding to their success in the quarter-finals of Strictly Come Dancing, a viewer took to X to say Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland only got through to the penultimate stage of the competition because Chris is blind.

Dianne swept to Chris’ defence, according to The Sun, replying: “He absolutely is not!”

In response to the judges’ critiques after their quickstep routine, Dianne urged people to remember that, “for 20-odd years, Chris’s safe space has been down here” – referring to the ground below them.

“So for him to stand up actually makes me quite emotional. It’s a big thing that we’ve overcome, and you’ve done so well,” she told him.

Chris and Dianne’s quickstep earned them enough points to impress the judges (Credit: BBC)

Chris celebrates Strictly win

Chris took to X to air his own thoughts about their success.

“We’ve only gone and reached the [bleep]ing Strictly semi-final! I am so proud of what we have achieved.

“We have always challenged ourselves and given 100%. Thank you for all of your votes and support.

“It’s honestly overwhelming. Lots of love,” he wrote.

Dianne was over the moon when they completed their routine (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland has made history this year as Strictly’s first-ever blind contestant. His journey on the show has inspired more blind people to start dancing, the BBC reports.

He has legions of fans, who are vocal on social media.

One wrote yesterday (December 1) that Chris makes them smile. However, they noted that “what’s so sad is that Chris McCausland is never going to be able to see the millions of smiles that he has created”.

Another said he’s “funny and likeable”, and this goes some way to explaining his success on the show. Doing well in the performing arts is about more than just getting the moves right, it seems.

Read more: Maura Higgins finally ‘confirms’ Pete Wicks romance in candid jungle chat and fans are thrilled

So, do you think Chris McCausland has got what it takes to win Strictly Come Dancing? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.