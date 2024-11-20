The glitter and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing‘s live tour is set to light up arenas across the UK once again in 2025, and fans are already buzzing with excitement over the first three celebrities confirmed for the tour.

Gladiator and Olympian Montell Douglas, actress Sarah Hadland, and actor and singer Shayne Ward will swap the studio for the stage in January.

The trio will be joined by the full panel of Strictly judges – Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, and, for the first time on the live tour, Motsi Mabuse.

Hosting duties will once again fall to It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara.

Strictly Come Dancing’s 2025 Live Tour

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Montell Douglas shared her excitement.

“Strictly fans on tour – are you ready?” She gushed in a statement.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining the live tour! I’ve heard amazing things about audiences all over the country. Bring on January – I can’t wait to hit the road and share this incredible experience with you all!”

Meanwhile, Sarah Hadland reflected on her Strictly journey so far.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Strictly Live Tour – I’ve been having such a ball on the TV show! And after the amazing experience of performing in Blackpool at the weekend, I’m delighted that I’ll be able to continue this fabulous journey on the tour in 2025!”

For Shayne Ward, the tour is also an opportunity to reconnect with fans.

“I’m buzzing to be on the tour next year.” He expressed. “I’ve sung in many of the venues before, so I know the amazing atmosphere that the arena audiences bring. I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans there!”

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. (Credit: BBC)

4 weeks of glamour

The 2025 Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will kick off at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on January 17, before traveling to major venues across the UK.

Over the next few weeks, the tour will visit Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, and London, where the tour will conclude on February 9.

Fans can expect live performances from their favourite celebrities and professional dancers.

The audience will also have the power to vote for their favourite couple at every show, crowning a new Glitterball Trophy winner each night.

When the news was announced on Instagram, fans were quick to voice their enthusiasm.

“So excited Sarah will be there. Good to see Shayne there too. Keeping my fingers crossed for Sam, JB, and maybe Jamie too?” One fan commented.

Another added: “So happy Shayne is doing the tour. He deserves it.”

“Awesome!! It’s a great start!!” A third fan also gushed over the announcement for Strictly Come Dancing’s live tour next year.

Others also speculated about future announcements, with one hopeful fan suggesting: “We need Chris to change his tour dates and get Wynne on tour too.”

