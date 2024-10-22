Tasha Ghouri has revealed the truth behind her “deflated” appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last weekend.

Tasha and pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec performed a tango to Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine last Saturday. They bagged 34 points out of a possible 40.

During an appearance on It Takes Two tonight, Tasha explained she had had a “rough” week before the routine. It came after backlash over the pair’s Charleston performance in week four.

Tasha explained she had a “rough” week last week (Credit: BBC)

Tasha Ghouri on Strictly

Host Fleur East asked: “Tasha, after the performance, you seemed a little bit deflated. What was going through your mind?”

Tasha replied: “I’ll be honest, I think I had quite a rough week last week, emotionally, and I think there was a lot of noise that happened after we did the Charleston.

“There was a lot of people saying different things and I started to feel like, ‘do I deserve to be here?’

“There was a point where I did start to feel like that.”

Tasha had faced some backlash over her Charleston performance, which bagged three 10s from the judges in week four (Credit: BBC)

She continued: “In rehearsals, I had a really good chat and Aljaz was really there for me. He picked me up and said, ‘look you do deserve to be here. You’ve got this, we’re in this together.’

“I let that noise cloud my head a little bit in rehearsals. Eventually I thought I’m here for myself and I’m here to make my friends and family proud and take on this experience.”

She then vowed: “I’m going to work harder this week.”

Tasha and Aljaz had performed a Charleston in week four of the competition.

Tasha Ghouri danced an almost-perfect Charleston in week four (Credit: BBC)

They scored an impressive 39 points out of 40, bagging three 10s from the judges.

However, viewers were divided and many insisted she didn’t ‘deserve’ the 10s.

One person said: “Sorry but Tasha is overmarked.”

Another wrote: “What a hot mess in the scoring tonight! Not sure Tasha deserved 10s.”

However, someone else gushed: “Tasha with the 39 is so deserved but I need her to get a 40.”

