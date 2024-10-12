It was a milestone episode of Strictly Come Dancing tonight (October 12) with the 10 paddles finally making their first appearance of this year’s series!

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri closed another high-scoring show with not one but three 10s for a festival-themed Charleston with Aljaz Skorjanec.

Tasha continues to divide Strictly Come Dancing viewers (Credit: BBC)

Several Strictly viewers have previously expressed concern that Tasha, who has worked professionally as a dancer, has an unfair advantage over her fellow celebrity contestants, many of whom have never danced before.

And it seems her almost perfect score has likewise been met with mixed opinions.

Tasha gets 10s and it divides Strictly viewers

As Tasha (and her mum in the audience!) wiped away tears at her impressive score of 39, many fans took to social media to congratulate her.

Tasha Ghouri danced an almost-perfect Charleston (Credit: BBC)

One person tweeted: “FAB-U-LOUS! A 10 from me best dance of the night, completely deserves the first 9 from Craig (I think?) and the first 10s and 3 sets of 10s in fact! Phenomenal swivels, lifts & flips (lifts into the splits wow!) and so much amazing technique!”

Some else agreed: “Tasha is phenomenal.”

“OMG Tasha,” said a third.

One person even suggested Tasha had been undermarked, saying: “Tasha with the 39 is so deserved but I need her to get a 40.”

WHAT A WAY TO END THE NIGHT !!!! THE BEST DANCE OF THIS WEEK OF COMPETITION !!!! OMG THIS CHARLESTON WAS STRAIGHT UP PERFECTION !!!!! THE TECHNIQUE, THE TIMING, THE PERFORMANCE AND ENERGY !!!! TASHA HAS DONE IT AGAIN !!!! MY FIRST 10 OF THE SERIES !!!!#StrictlyComeDancing… pic.twitter.com/1RWVNYcS25 — KaMorian (Sparkling Alien ) (@ka_morian0121) October 12, 2024

However others seemed less convinced by the judges’ perfect scores.

“Sorry but Tasha is overmarked,” one person said.

“I love Tasha and Aljaž but she does have a slight upper hand with being an experienced dancing etc,” someone else pointed out.

Another person tweeted passionately: “What a hot mess in the scoring tonight! Not sure Tasha deserved 10s.”

“10s for Tasha already…” questioned another.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday (October 19) at 18.25 on BBC One.

