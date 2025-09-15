Drag Race star La Voix has issued a challenge to the Strictly curse ahead of her stint on the show.

The so-called ‘Strictly curse’ has struck several celebs over the years, and La Voix, 45, is hoping she’ll be hit with it next!

La Voix is ready for the curse (Credit: BBC)

La Voix talks Strictly curse

During an interview with The Metro ahead of Saturday’s (September 20) launch show, La Voix was asked about the Strictly curse.

The supposed curse refers to individuals in relationships who have found romance with their pro dance partners, or other contestants, while taking part in the show.

Some notable reported examples include Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, and Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovlev.

“I say bring it on, you know what I mean? I’m single. Absolutely,” the star said.

La Voix has spoken of the reaction to her doing the show (Credit: BBC)

‘Living the dream’

La Voix then went on to say that she’s “living the dream” with her Strictly experience so far, and that the reaction to her being part of the show has been “incredible”.

“I think the want for it for many, many years has been there. I mean, it’s the camp-est, glittery show, the whole thing goes hand in hand. There’s no reason why it shouldn’t be, and I’m just glad to bring good entertainment to that show,” she said.

“There’s no deeper message. There’s no ulterior motive. It’s just prime time TV. I think we’re used to Dame Edna and Lily Savage for all those years. Let’s bring that back to the TV,” she then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg)

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share baby joy

One love story provided by Strictly is that of Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg. The couple first met on the show in 2018 when they reached the final together.

They went official with their relationship after, and have since gone from strength to strength. Now, the couple has announced that they’re expecting their first child together!

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, September 14), they shared a video of them painting a portrait. The painting was revealed to show stick figures of Dianne and Joe holding hands with a child. Dianne then cupped her belly, before Joe showered her with kisses.

“Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you,” they captioned the heartwarming video.

“Still screaming, dancing and celebrating! So so happy for you both! Magical [heart emojis] auntie Ames can’t wait xxxx,” Amy Dowden commented.

“YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES,” Stacey Dooley gushed.

“Omg guys congratulations [heart emojis] so happy for you!” Jowita Przystal said.

Read more: Furious Thomas Skinner hits back as wife ‘humiliated’ and woman he had fling with declares ‘we were in love’

Catch La Voix on the Strictly launch show on Saturday, September 20 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.