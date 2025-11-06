Strictly hit with fresh scandal as ‘married family man contestant passionately kisses female pro’: ‘Everyone is sickened’

Strictly Come Dancing has been hit with a fresh scandal after a video was reportedly taken of a married contestant kissing one of the female professionals.

From Wynne Evans’ “inappropriate behaviour” to Giovanni Pernice’s ‘physical aggression’ claims, the hit BBC is no stranger to making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

However, a new scandal has now emerged. TV insiders no claim a 12-second clip filmed at Elstree Studios might “rock the very foundations” of the show.

Following his appearance on the show, Wynne was involved in a Strictly scandal (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing scandal could ‘end his marriage’

Reportedly, the video was taken in a dressing room by a member of production. The person in question is said to be a family man from a previous series. He allegedly leaned in for a kiss with a female professional dancer. The unnamed dancer was said to have already been sitting on his knee.

According to sources, the video has been shared on WhatsApp. If it were to be posted online, the clip has the potential to “destroy the long-standing marriage to his ‘adorable and kind wife’ as well as their family-friendly brand”.

“This incident has been the talk of Strictly for the past couple of years. The kiss only lasts a few seconds but it would more than likely end his marriage and destroy his carefully cultivated family man image,’ an inside source alleged to The Sun.

The people in question remain unknown (Credit: BBC)

‘Everyone is slightly sickened by this pair’s duplicitousness’

The insider continued to spill more info.

“It has been shared around on WhatsApp though as everyone is slightly sickened by this pair’s duplicitousness, especially as they always knocked down scurrilous romance rumours,” they added.

“If this video comes out it would be an absolute PR crisis for both the BBC and the two stars involved. It will rock the very foundations of Strictly.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

