Katya Jones could quit Strictly Come Dancing after feeling “betrayed and let down” over Wynne Evans‘ axing, it’s been claimed.

Wynne, accused of “inappropriate behaviour” on the show, has publicly apologised. He also announced that he was taking a break from his professional duties.

Katya is among the celebrities openly supporting Wynne since the scandal surfaced. However, the pro dancer has sparked fears over her own future on the show.

Wynne and Katya Jones were paired on Strictly 2024 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Katya Jones’ reaction to Wynne Evans’ exit

When Wynne issued an apology statement on Instagram, Katya was quick to re-share it on her account. She captioned it: “Let’s show humanity and consideration.”

However, sources have claimed to The Sun that Katya feels “hurt and betrayed” after Wynne’s sudden exit. This has led to concerns that she might quit Strictly.

An insider claimed: “Katya is really upset about what has happened and feels like it’s all been blown out of proportion. She was shocked that bosses hauled Wynne in and feels like they have been thrown under the bus.”

Her friends are worried this is making her fall out of love with the show and wonder if she will do it again next year.

They continued: “Her friends are worried this is making her fall out of love with the show and wonder if she will do it again next year. There is only so much drama she can take.”

Despite an outpouring of support for Katya, sources claimed that she’s worried about the harsh treatment of Wynne.

“On top of that she really feels that fans of the show had her back but she’s been horrified by things people have been saying about Wynne,” the source added.

ED! has contacted Katya’s reps for comment.

Wynne’s ‘inappropriate’ remarks were caught on camera (Credit: BBC)

Wynne apologises

While announcing his break from his BBC radio show and the Strictly tour, Wynne apologised to all those hurt by his “inappropriate actions”.

The 53-year-old opera singer was forced to issue an apology after making crude comments about having a threesome with Strictly presenter Janette Marara.

He said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that l’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly blasted over calling Wynne Evans a ‘nutter’ in ‘disrespectful’ comment

So do you think Wynne should have stepped away? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.