Strictly star Sarah Hadland has been branded a “dark horse” in the competition as the latest odds on the couples have emerged.

Sarah, 53, dances with pro partner Vito Coppola, 32, on the show. They have been wowing the judges and fans with their performances, bagging 33 out of 40 on last Saturday’s show.

Now, according to a bookies, there’s been “an influx of bets placed backing Sarah to win” after her performances.

Bookies have branded Sarah a “dark horse” on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Sarah Hadland on Strictly

Betfred has placed odds on Sarah winning at 12/1. Above her is Chris McCausland at 10/11, Tasha Ghouri at 3/1 and JB Gill at 6/1.

Other names further down include Wynne Evans (14/1), Sam Quek (20/1) and Shayne Ward, also at 20/1.

Sarah Hadland is looking to be the dark horse of this year’s competition.

Meanwhile, Jamie Borthwick has odds of 25/1, Montell Douglas is at 33/1 and Pete Wicks has odds of 50/1 to win.

At the bottom of the betting odds are Punam Krishan at 50/1, Nick Knowles at 100/1 and Paul Merson at 100/1.

Chris has become the favourite to win (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 odds

Analysing the latest odds, Betfred’s Kayley Cornelius said: “Sarah Hadland is looking to be the dark horse of this year’s competition.

“When betting markets originally opened, Sarah was priced at 20/1 to win. However, in recent weeks we have seen an influx of bets placed backing Sarah to win resulting in her odds being boosted to a more competitive 12/1.”

In addition, she said: “We only expect these odds to shorten in Sarah’s favour as she continues to grow and wow the fans at home every week. While it’s still early days in the competition, Betfred are tipping Sarah at 4/5 to be a finalist in this year’s series!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Strictly this weekend will see Sarah and Vito perform a Foxtrot to Birds Of A Feather by Billie Eilish.

Many fans have backed Sarah and Vito to take home the Glitterball trophy this series. Vito won the 2023 series with his celeb partner, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach.

If you want to get all the latest Strictly news, head to our dedicated Facebook fan page HERE.

One fan said on X: “Beautiful Sarah!! Sarah and Tasha are the best by miles. Would love Sarah to win!”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Sarah is just brilliant and, of course, so is Vito. I want them to win.”

Read more: It Takes Two viewers rush to defend Vito Coppola over interview with Sarah Hadland

Who’s your Strictly 2024 winner? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.