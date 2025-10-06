Strictly Come Dancing pro Aljaž Škorjanec is said to be “struggling” with his partnership on the BBC One show, according to a body language expert.

The Slovenian dancer first joined the glitzy series back in 2013 and has been partnered with several famous faces like Abbey Clancy, Alison Hammond and Call the Midwife star Helen George. After quitting in 2021, Aljaž made a comeback in 2024.

For the 2025 series, Aljaž is dancing with the hilarious drag queen La Voix – but a body language expert has now hinted that there could be tension brewing behind-the-scenes…

Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec and La Voix chemistry questioned

On Saturday evening (October 4), Aljaž was back on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor with La Voix. The pair performed a Jive to Objection (Tango) by Shakira.

The routine went down well with fans and the judges. And as she received their feedback, the hilarious La Voix dished out her usual tongue-in-cheek insults and digs.

She also brought up a few of the mistakes they made in the dance. After, Aljaž declared: “Why would you tell them?!”

But it seems La Voix’s extrovert personality could be causing some trouble behind the scenes, according to a body language expert.

Aljaž ‘struggling’ with partner

Speaking on behalf on Paddy Power Games, body language expert Judi James pointed out that Aljaž seems to be “struggling”.

She said: “La Voix is relaxed and hilarious at the end of the routines. But Aljaz is clearly and rather oddly struggling panting, sweating, bending double to catch his breath and unable to be the main comic as he usually is with his dance partners.”

Hinting at potential “straight talking off camera”, Judi then noted: “His wary expression when La Voix admitted to mistakes suggested scope for some straight talking off camera.

“His eyes widened in shock as he looked away.”

The expert also pointed out how La Voix broke a rule which could “scupper the judges’ votes” and annoy the pro.

She explained: “The rule in Strictly is to wait for the judges to notice any mistakes, not volunteer the information. A good gag is a good gag but maybe not when it threatens to scupper the judges’ votes.”

