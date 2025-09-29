Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ola Jordan has shared her no-holds-barred thoughts on this year’s week one performances, and she’s not impressed with Aljaz Skorjanec’s latest routine.

In partnership with Mecca Bingo, Ola gave her verdict on the celebrities’ first dances of the series.

She praised the surprise standouts while casting doubt on some early frontrunners. But it was her comments on drag performer La Voix and their professional partner Aljaz that have sparked particular concern.

Ola admitted that she wasn’t impressed with Aljaz and La Voix’s performance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly favourite Aljaz Skorjanec ‘not dancing to his full potential’

“It was good, but I expected more,” Ola said of the performance. “He [La Voix star Chris Dennis] was very stiff in frame, head way too high, literally looking up at the sky. His frame was stiff; he needs to move more around the floor.”

Ola wasn’t just pointing the finger at La Voix either. She suggested that Strictly favourite Aljaz might be holding back, or being held back.

“I don’t think Aljaz was dancing to his full potential with him,” the concerned pro noted. “He needs to cover the floor more, move from foot to foot. I had high expectations because [La Voix] is a drag queen, a performer. But it wasn’t there for me, I don’t know how he’s going to do.”

Her comments echo head judge Shirley Ballas, who also called for more floor coverage and sharper movement.

Ola hinted that despite Aljaz’s status as a fan-favourite ballroom pro, the pairing might be struggling to connect at this early stage.

Aljaz and La Voix’s first dance was an American Smooth to Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan. The duo racked up an impressive 24 points.

Ola noted that Aljaz was holding back and not dancing to his ‘full potential’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Ola delivers week one Strictly verdict

Meanwhile, Aljaz gushed over his celeb partner in an Instagram post after the first live show.

“Thank you @lavoixtheshow for the most magical first dance. I’m so proud of what we did on that legendary dance floor,” he wrote.

La Voix responded in the comments. “Let’s smash this! I adored every step, every giggle and every emotion of last night with you. Thank you for believing in me!”

Elsewhere in her week one round-up, Ola tipped Karen Carney and her celeb partner Carlos Gu for surprising her the most with a “great jive”, naming their routine the “biggest surprise of the night”.

She also hailed Lewis and Katya as ones to watch going forward.

As for disappointments? “Thomas [Skinner] disappointed me; I expected a bit more,” Ola admitted. “La Voix too. They were quite high on the leaderboard, but I expected more.”

She also didn’t mince words when it came to Ross King, who landed at the bottom of the leaderboard. “Deservedly,” she added.

