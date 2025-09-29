Following last weekend’s first live show, it seems Lewis Cope is no longer the favourite to win Strictly this year.

As previously reported, the former Emmerdale star was declared an immediate frontrunner ahead of Saturday’s (September 28) show.

However, after seeing all the celebs perform, Entertainment Daily has been exclusively told that Lewis has some serious competition…

Lewis and Katya were originally favourites to win (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Lewis Cope replaced as favourite to win

After performing an American Smooth alongside his pro dancer Alexis Warr, influencer George Clarke is now the new favourite to win with odds of 11/4.

Former Lioness Karen Carney, who is paired with Carlos Gu, is the second favourite at 4/1. The pair topped the leaderboard with a score of 31.

Meanwhile, George and Alexis are now tipped to win (Credit: BBC)

After originally holding the top spot, Lewis and partner Katya Jones have slipped down to third (9/2). They placed second on the leaderboard.

“Karen Carney has flown in from 14/1 to 4/1 after a stunning debut, topping the Week 1 leaderboard. George Clarke is now edging favouritism at 11/4, with Vicky Pattison (11/2) holding her place among the frontrunners after a solid opening performance,” Shane Orton told ED! on behalf of SportsCasting.

“Lewis Cope (9/2) and Amber Davies (7/1) also scored well, but their previous dance experience continues to divide viewers, with some questioning the advantage held by celebs seen as borderline professionals.”

Following last weekend’s performance, Ross and Jowita are favourite to be eliminated first (Credit: BBC)

Ross King tipped to be eliminated first

While Lewis is no longer a favourite, it seems it’s also not good news for Ross King.

The Lorraine Hollywood reporter and partner Jowita Przystal are tipped to be the first couple voted off, with odds at 10/11.

Following a Cha-cha-cha score of just 10 points, Ross had the second-lowest Week 1 score in Strictly history. “Despite the low score, Ross seemed to be loving every moment on the show,” Shane added.

Former rugby player Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova fall just behind (2/1). Meanwhile, former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden are third on the list (3/1).

