Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks has revealed that he’s hanging up his TV boots and heading into reality TV retirement.

Pete, who is competing in the 2024 series of the BBC dance show with Jowita Pryzstal, opened up about his love life and his career earlier this week.

And, from the looks of it, it seems he’s calling time on both!

Strictly hunk Pete Wicks has had a wild love life but reckons he’ll die alone (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Pete Wicks convinced he’ll ‘die alone’

Speaking to The Sun, Pete said: “I won’t be going back on Celebs Go Dating any time soon put it that way. I am banned from dating shows. At my ripe old age I am just going to settle for dying alone. You hear of single women and their cats. I’m going to be a single man with my dogs. Hopefully they don’t eat me when I die.”

He then added: “I’ve had 10 years of doing shows. I’ve survived a decade. I have been a contributor on nearly every show. It is time to step aside and hand the baton on to younger, better looking, more talented people. Plus I am too old and have too much grey hair to be doing dating or reality shows any more.”

We’re not sure if Pete will actually die alone, given that he’s reportedly smooching Maura Higgins. And he’s also been linked to his Strictly pro Jowita.

Pete has sparked romance rumours with Jowita (Credit: BBC)

One exception to Pete’s no reality TV rule

However, there is one show that would bring him out of reality TV retirement, Pete admitted – Celebrity Race Across the World with his bestie Sam Thompson.

“The only reality show I would still love to do would be Celeb Race Across The World which Sam would love us to do. To be honest he’s the only person who would put up with me. I’d have to do it with him or alone. But I’m not sure Sam and I would finish together. I would probably have to leave him somewhere!”

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday (October 5) at 6.25pm on BBC One.

