Strictly Come Dancing kicks off with its first live show tonight (September 21) and already news reports of the curse are rife.

Already Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal have been spotted looking cosy. And now Jamie Borthwick has been forced to address rumours surrounding his “chemistry” with pro partner Michelle Tsiakkas.

Jamie is Michelle’s first celebrity partner on the series since joining in 2022. They’re taking to the floor for their first dance tonight – a beautiful Viennese waltz.

Strictly news: Jamie’s ‘instant connection’ with partner Michelle

But ahead of their first dance, Strictly star Jamie has opened up about his bond with Michelle.

Speaking to The Mirror, the EastEnders star said: “The idea of that whole Strictly curse, well it’s definitely not going to be a thing here because it would be weird doing that with my sister. Michelle and I met before Strictly and we instantly had a connection. But she is like a sister, an aunt, a mum, a best friend. She’s looking after me, she’s mothering me.”

‘Special’

Jamie added that he’s also in awe of Michelle’s boyfriend, pro dancer Simone Arena.

“Her boyfriend doesn’t know it yet because we’ve never met, but he’s my rock already. I’ve been looking him up, watching him dance on his shows and I’m like: “Mate, you’re my icon.’ He’s an absolutely fantastic dancer.”

Michelle added that Simone and Jamie haven’t met yet. However, when they do, she reckons the trio will have a “lovely relationship”.

“Jamie and I are like brother and sister, we have established such a lovely connection so early, which is special,” she added.

The Strictly live shows start tonight (September 21) on BBC One at 7pm.

