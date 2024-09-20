Star of Strictly Laila Rouass has reportedly split from her snooker playing partner Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Laila participated on Strictly in 2009 alongside Anton Du Beke, who is now a judge. Missing out on a place in the final, she finished in fourth place.

The actor, who enjoyed a short stint in EastEnders earlier this year, was previously married to family friend Abdeslam Rouass between 1990 and 2003. Since 2012, she began dating snooker player Ronnie. In 2013, he proposed to the former Footballers Wives star.

Strictly star Laila Rouass said to have ended relationship with Ronnie O’Sullivan

According to The Sun, Ronnie has recently been abroad and not seen much of Laila. A friend told the newspaper: “They have been going in different directions.”

While appearing on ITV’s This Morning last month, many noticed Laila not wearing her engagement ring.

This isn’t the first time the pair have split before as they previously put things on hold in 2022 before getting back together.

“Ronnie and Laila really threw themselves back into their relationship after the split a couple of years ago,” the friend continued.

“He kept posting pics of them online at home together and saying romantic things on special occasions, but that’s all come to a halt.”

They insisted they have tried “so hard but they just can’t make it work”. With both still enjoying in-demand careers in different fields, it appears Laila and Ronnie have gone in “different directions”.

‘Talking is so underrated’

Last year, Laila opened up about her eight-month split from Ronnie in 2022.

“Talking is so underrated,” she insisted. “If you can sit down and say how you feel and what you want when you get older that is much easier to say too.”

Ronnie has three kids from previous relationships. However, Laila is a mother to her daughter Inez, who she welcomed in 2006 with Nasir Khan.

