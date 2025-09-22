Strictly Come Dancing’s Nancy Xu is reportedly not too happy about being benched for the 2025 series.

Nancy – who joined the BBC show in 2019 – is one of several pros without a partner on this year’s show. As well as Nancy, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas, Neil Jones and Gorka Marquez will not be taking part in the competition. However, they will still be part of the group dances.

But now, Nancy is said to be “absolutely incensed” about not having a celeb partner. What’s more, she is reportedly “letting people know she’s not happy backstage”.

The dancer has been on the show since 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Nancy Xu ‘upset’ over Strictly snub

Nancy Xu has become a firm favourite with Strictly fans since her debut in 2019. And over the years, she has been partnered with the likes of Shayne Ward and Will Mellor.

She also won the 2024 Christmas special with Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. He is now on the 2025 series, dancing with Karen Hauer. But while Harry is back, Nancy has been left without a celeb partner – and she is reportedly not impressed by the decision.

“Nancy is upset that she’s been benched again – despite having a brilliant run with Harry during the Christmas series. It’s not the first time it’s happened and she’s said she thinks there may be some kind of deeper issue she’s not aware of,” a source told The Sun.

Strictly star Nancy is said to not be happy about the decision (Credit: BBC)

Nancy ‘is absolutely incensed by it all’

The insider went on to point out that Nancy was partnered with Jamie Borthwick on the 2023 Christmas special which they won. But when he signed up for the main show last year, he was paired with Michelle Tsiakkas.

They claimed that Nancy is aware she can’t dance with the same partner on Strictly “because they’d have a bit of an advantage”, but she is still unable to “work out why she’s not getting a celebrity”.

The source also alleged: “She is absolutely incensed by it all and has said she can’t work out what she’s done to make producers snub her – especially because she did so well with Shayne Ward last year.”

Claiming that Nancy “absolutely loves” the show and “gives it her all,” the insider noted: “So to be left out in the cold again for this series has been really jarring for her. She is letting people know she’s not happy backstage and has been talking about it with the other professionals.”

Strictly fans fuming too

Strictly fans have also shared their frustration over Nancy being left without a celebrity partner. On X, one person said: “That’s so unfair to Nancy! She’s an amazing dancer and deserves better.”

Another added: “Omg I just realised Nancy and Michelle don’t get partners this year. It’s kinda unfair to get new dancers when the current dancers don’t even get partners.”

A third chimed in: “Nancy dances with Jamie for Christmas special (and wins). She doesn’t get him as partner next year. Nancy dances with Harry for Christmas special – She doesn’t get him as partner next year. Whoever Nancy gets for Christmas special won’t be on Strictly next year.”

ED! has contacted the BBC and Nancy’s representatives for comment.

