Strictly star Luba Mushtuk announces she’ll be spending Christmas alone: ‘I’m embracing it’

Strictly star Luba Mushtuk has announced she will be spending Christmas Day alone.

Appearing on Loose Women today (December 22), the professional dancer, 36, explained that she was looking forward to some me-time.

Her Christmas Day plans come as she also appears on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

She will be partnered alongside EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey for the festive special.

Luba is partnered with EastEnders legend Nicholas Bailey for the 2025 special (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Luba Mushtuk reveals Christmas plans

Speaking on ITV daytime programme Loose Women, Luba said she was going to be bowing out of any significant festivities.

“I am painting my walls, by choice, on my own,” she said. “Having a lovely time, I think some people would love actually to do what I will do.”

However, Luba isn’t sad to be spending Christmas on her own. In fact, she added she was relishing the big day away from the hustle and bustle.

“But I am embracing it,” she said, “I just felt like I need some time on my own, have some ice cream, watch some movies and paint my walls!”

And the rest of the Loose Women cast seemed to envy Luba’s quiet festive plans. “I’m just looking at you and thinking that sounds so lovely,” Nadia Sawalha said.

Luba is looking forward for some me-time (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing: Christmas special

Luba and Nicholas also revealed what we can expect from the upcoming Strictly Christmas special – Tess and Claudia’s final show.

Discussing the difficulties he faced while training on the show, Nicholas said: “It got real. There were some aches and pains, and some muscles I didn’t know I had. I knew it would be physically challenging, but that is kind of what I wanted.

“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and try something different out. These people are extraordinary athletes.”

Luba Mushtuk’s Strictly timeline

Luba first joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 as an assistant choreographer, before being promoted to professional dancer in 2018.

Since appearing on the Strictly, Luba has been partnered with celebrities including James Cracknell, Jason Bell, Adam Thomas and Nick Knowles.

Luba will be among the professionals bidding farewell to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman during the Christmas special.

First look at Tess and Claudia on their last Strictly (Credit: BBC)

The show will mark the last time the pair will be at the helm, after 11 years of co-presenting. However, the festive special is pre-recorded.

Taking to Instagram, Tess has already bid farewell to Strictly.

“Strictly is a show that is made with love, where joy is the currency and the only agenda,” she wrote. “That love is down to every single member of the brilliant team that makes it, because to none of them is it just a job.

“It is a gift, and it is truly treasured. I will be forever grateful for the unforgettable years I have spent sharing this magical show with you.

“I’ll miss the Strictly viewers, because they are the very best, the most loyal and supportive, and as passionate about the show as I have always been. It has been the most wonderful privilege to have shared it with you all for so many years.”

