Inside the raucous Strictly wrap party as Tess Daly leads a chorus and Carlos Gu holds hands with hunky former champ

It was an emotional Saturday night for the cast and crew of Strictly Come Dancing, as the team ended the series with a wrap party.

After celebrating Karen Carney’s Glitterball win, the Strictly team also celebrated Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as they left the series on a high.

The pair announced that were leaving the series after 11 years of co-hosting together. And Tess, 56, led the crew in a rousing rendition of Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) to celebrate Karen’s win and the end of her glittering Strictly career.

Strictly Come Dancing wrap party revealed

The party took place at Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire, where the glitzy BBC One competition was filmed. Cast and crew reportedly got stuck into the free bar, with Tess leading the party charge.

“She led the singing of Three Lions in honour of Karen,” an insider told The Sun. “Everyone was in great form and keen to have a good time. It was poignant that they were dismantling the show’s dance floor as the party went on.”

Joining Tess for her last hurrah was husband Vernon Kay, 51, and daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16. Tess and Phoebe were seen leaving together, seated next to each other in the car. Vernon and Amber, meanwhile, left together, with Amber hiding her face from photographers and Vernon sitting next to a huge gift hamper.

Elsewhere, co-host Claudia Winkleman is said to have popped in for a drink, before the party wrapped at 1am. She was seen leaving in a car on her own.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu crowned winners

The pros were seen celebrating the end of the series too; Nadiya Bychkova and Vito Coppola waved enthusiastically at photographers, while head judge Shirley Ballas flashed peace signs.

Elsewhere, Anton Du Beke flashed a grin at photographers as he drove off. Ellie Goldstein was also seen leaving the party, giving a beaming smile as her mum sat behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, new Strictly champion Carlos Gu was spotted holding hands with 2015 Strictly Come Dancing winner, Jay McGuiness, as he left the studio.

Earlier on in the night, he’d celebrated with judge Motsi Mabuse, eating pizza and drinking champagne in the corridors of Elstree. Amy Dowden also shared pictures from the finale. She posted pictures with Tess, Ellie Goldstein and Aljaz backstage.

‘I can’t believe that was our last time dancing together’

Taking to Instagram the morning after the night before, Strictly winner Karen shared a heartwarming tribute to Carlos, saying: “It has been so incredibly special being on this journey with you right until the end.

“Last night was a celebration and I’m so grateful we could experience that together – you were all incredible! Thank you for being some of the loveliest, most caring people I’ve ever met.

“From start to finish sharing the dance floor with you has been the biggest honour. I can’t believe that was our last time dancing together but I’m so thankful I have friends for life in all of you.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Tess’ family pay tribute

Phoebe took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mum on Instagram and shared a further glimpse into the celebrations. She posed for pictures with runners-up Amber Davies and George Clarke and danced with Anton Du Beke.

And Phoebe also shared a snap with winner Carlos as he partied in his dressing gown, and pranced around backstage singing into a fake microphone, posting the videos on TikTok.

“Wow. What an incredible Strictly Come Dancing final last night,” she said.

“The love and joy Strictly creates is something magical and I’m so lucky to have seen my mum work with the absolute best people. Last night was definitely an emotional one, but most importantly it was a celebration of the show and the 21 years mum has been doing it.

“Mum you are a true inspiration to me I will hold all these Strictly memories close to my heart forever. It’s been in my life since the day mum was pregnant with me so I don’t know life without Strictly and for that reason I will forever be the shows number one fan.”

Tess Daly bids goodbye to Strictly following wrap party

Meanwhile, Tess paid her own emotional goodbye to the series on socials.

“So that’s a wrap. What an incredible final – fitting for what, for me, has been an absolutely brilliant series,” she said. “Strictly is a show that is made with love, where joy is the currency and the only agenda.

“I will be forever grateful for the unforgettable years I have spent sharing this magical show with you. I’ll miss the Strictly viewers, because they are the very best, the most loyal and supportive, and as passionate about the show as I have always been. It has been the most wonderful privilege to have shared it with you all for so many years.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the memories of a lifetime.”

You’ll catch Tess and Claudia one last time on Strictly Come Dancing for the Christmas special. It airs on BBC One on Christmas Day at 5.30pm.

