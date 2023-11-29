Layton Williams’ Strictly story would be “different” if he’d absorbed more about Ballroom and Latin, Brendan Cole claims.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro, Brendan, 47, criticised actor Layton for “not learning the art” of the series’ staple dances.

Brendan, who appeared on the BBC One dance contest between 2004 and 2017, also suggested Layton has ‘failed to grasp’ the level at which the standard for those styles needs to be for the show.

Layton Williams Strictly news

Speaking on behalf of Sky Bingo, Brendan referred to Layton and Nigel‘s professional experience on stage.

“I think that anybody that’s got a musical theatre background will have an advantage on everybody, anyway,” Brendan said.

“I don’t think musicals week will change anything there. It’s another performance, it’s another number that they have to master.”

However, Brendan continued, focusing on Layton: “This has been my criticism of Layton Williams, I suppose, is the fact that they’ve not really grasped the Ballroom and Latin dancing element of the show to the point where it needs to be.

“Compare that to Nigel Harman or Ellie Leach, and that’s the difference that separates the three actors for me.”

‘Layton was born to be on the stage’

Brendan admitted: “I mean, Layton is probably a better dance performer, he was born to be on the stage.”

But he also cautioned against not appreciating what the judges and audience are looking for.

Brendan went on: “It’s all very well being good at performing but if you’re not learning the art of what you’re supposed to be doing on Strictly, then somebody else is going to come along and pip you at the post.”

If you’re not learning the art of what you’re supposed to be doing, then somebody else will pip you at the post.

The dance fave added: “If he’d thrown all of what he already knows out the window (perhaps not for musicals week) and immersed himself in Ballroom and Latin dancing, which is probably 80% of the show, then you’d be seeing a different story.”

