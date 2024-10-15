Strictly: It Takes Two viewers have begged the show to keep Kai Widdrington for the Choreography Corner segment.

This week, Kai has been hosting the segment after he missed out on having a celebrity partner on Strictly this year.

After seeing the dancer on Monday and Tuesday’s shows, many shared their pleas online.

Kai Widdrington on Strictly: It Takes Two

The Choreography Corner sees a dance expert go through each Strictly couple to discuss their performances from that past weekend.

Kai hosted the segment on Monday and Tuesday. After seeing the dancer host the segment, viewers begged the BBC to keep him in the slot permanently.

One person said on X: “Choreography Corner with Kai has a nice ring to it. Can we have @Kaiwidd do it every week please @bbcstrictly?”

It Takes Two tonight

Another wrote: “Excellent job by Kai on #ItTakesTwo! More please… he’d make a great presenter!”

Someone else added: “Kai really good presenting Choreography Corner. Hope he gets a regular slot.”

It comes after Kai missed out on having a celebrity partner for the 2024 series.

Speaking about the decision in September to the Daily Star, Kai said: “Everyone wants to get a celebrity. Unfortunately, it wasn’t my time this series.

“Two boys couldn’t have one this series, and sadly I am one of them. Some of us don’t get partners, and that’s the way it is. Let’s see what happens next year. Hopefully, I’ll get one then.” Kai didn’t get a celeb partner on Strictly this series (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy) The star added: “The line-up of celebs this year is amazing. It is going to be a fantastic series, as it always is. We have been filming a lot of the group routines. There are some amazing ones. We have worked really hard through the summer to get them ready for the series. One of the ones I feature in is very funny.”

Last year saw Kai dance with Angela Rippon the show.

It Takes Two airs weeknights from 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

