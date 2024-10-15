Wynne Evans and Katya Jones were reportedly laughing and joking – just moments before the Strictly ‘handgate’ scandal.

Welsh star Wynne and his pro dancer Katya have been at the centre of some controversy in the past few days, following their behaviour at the weekend. During the show, Wynne appeared to move his hand around her waist, before she moved it back to her hip.

Katya has since spoken out about the backlash over Wynne’s behaviour, insisting that she was not left uncomfortable or offended by him. What’s more, the pair have also apologised and said it was an “inside joke” between them.

Now, a journalist who spoke to the pair before their appearance on Saturday night has let slip what the atmosphere was like backstage.

Strictly Wynne Evans and Katya Jones hand scandal

Writing in The Mirror, the journalist claimed that before their Strictly appearance last weekend, “there was not a glimmer of tension or awkwardness” between Katya and Wynne.

“There were lots of laughs, gentle ribbing from each side and clear respect that went both ways,” the reporter said. They also noted how Katya has herself as her screensaver rocking a Go Compare-style moustache.

The reporter said: “I took it as a further sign that a strong friendship had formed.”

Katya ‘sang Wynne’s praises’ before scandal

“Katya talked about being welcomed into Wynne’s family, meeting his girlfriend and children,” the reporter also claimed.

What’s more, amid their “playful’ rapport, Katya and Wynne also apparently discussed dinner plans once their schedules were eased up.

The journalist also said: “Katya sang her student’s praises – saying Wynne had the ability to add special touches to any routine she came up with and that delighted her.”

Wynne and Katya speak out on hand scandal

Opera singer Wynne opened up about the controversy in a radio interview on Monday (October 14). “I’m absolutely heartbroken by the things that have been written about me in the last day,” Wynne began.

“It’s not nice to live in that time, but basically Katya and I are really, really close and we’re really good friends, and on Saturday night we made a stupid joke,” he added.

Later on, Katya appeared on It Takes Two with Wynne. She addressed the hands scandal and said that people “have got it wrong”.

Katya said: “This whole incident with the high five and the hand on Saturday night was an inside joke between Wynne and I. Was it a silly joke? Yes. Was it a bad joke? Yes.

“It was a joke. And even the idea that it’s made me feel uncomfortable or offended in any way is total nonsense.”

