Strictly star Johannes Radebe is a firm-favourite on the BBC show – and is back on screens tonight (November 30).

Since 2018, Johannes has been a regular on the dancing competition. Tonight he’ll show off his best moves once more with celeb partner Montell Douglas. Away from the dance floor though, Johannes keeps his love life pretty low-key.

But what exactly went down between Johannes and his Strictly partner John Whaite? What does Johannes look for in a boyfriend? And why is he not planning to start a family soon? Keep on reading to find out…

John and Johannes were partners on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite on Strictly

Johannes and John became dance partners on Strictly in 2021. The duo became the first-ever male same-sex pairing on the show and made it to the finals. However, Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won.

But in August 2023, John shocked fans when he confessed that he “fell in love” with Johannes during their stint on Strictly – despite being in a relationship with fiancé Paul Atkins.

I can’t speak for him – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there.

He also revealed he and his partner “spent some time apart” after he opened up about his feelings towards Johannes.

John told The Times: “I fell in love with him. I can’t speak for him – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there. So yes, I fell in love with Johannes. I still love Johannes. Of course I do.”

John went on to marry Paul earlier this year, to which Johannes wished them congratulations.

John admitted he developed feelings for Johannes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Johannes Radebe talks John

Johannes later opened up about his close partnership with John during an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show in April 2024. The dancer shared how he nearly fell for John.

“He lifted me like I was a piece of feather. I’m a well-built man and I’ve always lifted women and I know the level of care that goes into that,” he said.

“For me to experience it for the first time was quite special and I have to thank John Whaite for being really caring with me.” Johannes then stated that John “was quite patient” while he “was trying to figure it out”.

“The truth is for the first time in my life I’ve had somebody say to me: ‘I’ve got you,'” he continued.

The dancer opened up about a date he went on (Credit: ITV)

Johannes Radebe ready to date again

In February 2024, Johannes opened up about looking for romance, following his partnership with Annabel Croft on the 2023 series.

“I went on one date with a gentleman, and it was lovely,” he told Hello.

Johannes went on: “It’s now about me doing this a lot more. Meeting the beautiful Annabel, I was reminded to live again. She encouraged me to be more social, and since then my life has changed. I’ve started going out, but needed someone to tell me that,” he added.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Johannes shared his desire to find a “partner”. He told The Times: “I want one. I need one. Every aspect of my life is great except for that. I deserve love and I never ever thought that I deserved to be loved in that way.”

What Johannes is looking for

As for what Johannes is looking for in a partner, he told Hello in 2022: “Kindness goes a long way because the day that we don’t love each other, as long as we are kind to each other, it will carry us.”

The dancer also shared that he is keen on starting a family – but only later in life. He also revealed that he’s open to starting a family later on in life.

He explained: “I would hate raising my kids when I don’t know where they are. Children are a big responsibility, it’s a lifetime investment.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs today (November 30) at 7:05pm on BBC One.

