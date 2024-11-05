Johannes Radebe has explained why he and Strictly partner Montell Douglas struggled to celebrate being saved from elimination on Sunday night.

The pair faced the dance-off against Sam Quek and pro Nikita Kuzmin. However, the judges decided to send home Sam and Nikita.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Tuesday (November 5), Johannes and Montell opened up about being saved.

Johannes said he and Montell struggled to celebrate getting through (Credit: BBC)

Johannes and Montell on Strictly

Following some backlash from viewers over Johannes and Montell being in the dance-off, the pro dancer explained it was “really sad” to see Sam and Nikita leave.

He said: “When [the judges] saved us, we couldn’t celebrate in that moment because Montell was like, ‘Nikita and Sam.’

“I do believe Nikita and Sam came a long way this season. It was sad. It was really, really sad. But we are glad we’re still in the competition.”

Viewers were outraged by the latest dance-off (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

It comes after backlash over the two couples being in the dance-off. Some viewers thought Pete Wicks and Wynne Evans should have been in the dance-off.

One person fumed on X: “Right decision in the dance-off, wrong decision for the bottom two in the first place!!”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Another wrote: “WRONG couples in the dance-off. It should have been Pete and Wynne! Favourism and tactical voting.”

Someone else added: “Wrong two in the dance-off… someone call Ofcom!”

Montell and Johannes made it through (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Following the judges’ decision to save them, Johannes and Montell spoke out on social media.

Johannes said: “Being in the dance-off is pretty awful when you suddenly realise the fun time dancing and laughing might be cut short with your new beautiful friend, who you’ve become obsessed with… it’s a horrendous feeling.

“A job well done by @samquek13 and @nikita__kuzmin, I think you guys were amazing.”

Read more: Strictly pro Brendan Cole defends Pete Wicks amid fan backlash over Saturday’s performance

Montell added: “Followed by a tough results show to push us even more, as always it was @johannesradebe support that kept me going and he is ‘ALL THE MAN I NEED’.”

“The fight and love we have for this journey kept us in another week and I am so proud of how far we have come in the ballroom.”

What did you think of the vote off result? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.