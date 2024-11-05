Pete Wicks had a tough weekend on Strictly Come Dancing as he ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard for Icons Week.

The former TOWIE star performed a Salsa to Another One Bites The Dust by Queen with his pro partner Jowita Przystal. However, after mistakes in the routine, the judges scored the pair 22 out of 40.

Pete looked saddened after the performance as he apologised to Jowita.

Now, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole has shared his thoughts on Pete and Jowita’s performance.

Pete Wicks on Strictly

Speaking to Entertainment Daily on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan said: “Pete and Jowita did a good theatrical number. It wasn’t the best number technically, but that was all reflected in the scores as they only received 22, which is a pretty low score for this stage of the competition.

He looked like he was right on the edge of tears which shows what it means to him.

“Having said that, I like what he’s got and what I loved more than anything about Pete, was his reaction when he actually got through.”

The dancer added: “He’s my favourite – I liked seeing the raw emotion he showed. He looked like he was right on the edge of tears which shows what it means to him and that’s where you need to be in this show.”

It comes after some fans were in uproar over Sunday’s dance-off, with many thinking Pete and Jowita should have been in it.

Instead, Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin went up against Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe. The judges decided to send home Sam and Nikita.

After the result, one viewer fumed on X: “Wynne [Evans] or Pete should’ve been bottom 2!!! WTF.”

Another wrote: “Poor Sam didn’t deserve to go. Pete did.”

A third commented: “I think Pete and Chris [McCausland] should have been in the dance-off.”

However, others supported Pete and insisted he’s what Strictly is about.

One gushed on Instagram: “THIS is what Strictly is all about. From 0 dance experience, improving week after week and becoming a dancer!”

Another added: “Be proud of yourself, Pete. You are doing amazing and we are all behind you.”

