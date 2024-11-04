Strictly star Pete Wicks is said to be “crushed” following his performance with Jowita Przystal last weekend.

According to body language expert Judi James for Buzz Bingo, their chemistry on screen might not be as what it seems behind the scenes.

During Icons Week, Jowita and Pete performed to Queen (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Pete Wicks ‘distraught’ over Jowita Przystal ‘romance’ rumours

Last Saturday (November 2), Pete and Jowita performed a Salsa to Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust for Icons Week.

Despite being at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 22, the pair were still saved by the public.

Reflecting over last weekend’s performances, Judi insisted that Pete and Jowita have “acted as a lightning rod for press attention this year”. She believes the rumours about their romance is to “distract from the real dramas behind the scenes”.

She continued: “Their ‘showmance’ looked too obvious and too cliched though and anyone believing they’re watching real passion at the end of a routine when there is always that hovering, simmering ‘near-kiss’ has probably never danced a hectic routine because what looks like heavy breathing is actually gasping for air and those ‘kisses’ are all part of the routine.”

Judi stated that Pete looked “distraught” and “crushed” from when he began his entrance. She said he was “barely looking at Jowita who kept throwing him rictus grins to try to lift his spirits”.

She said: “During their rehearsal interview he was as scrunched and barriered as a man can get, sitting with his legs crossed at the ankles, his knees up and his arms crossed on his knees, looking like he wanted to be left alone. His expression remained dour when he looked at Jowita and he kept his arms folded as they chatted despite her throwing giggles at him to try to motivate him into a smile.”

Despite placing at the bottom of the leaderboard, Pete and Jowita avoided the bottom two (Credit: BBC)

‘Pete’s routine was below par and riddled with mistakes’

After their performance, Jowita described herself as a “proud dance mum,” which Judi said was “probably as un-sexy as you can get”.

Following a number of mistakes from Pete, she said his performance was “below par”.

“Jowita’s appearances on the balcony after their dance looked mainly like solo events,” Judi continued. She suggested that Pete looked “crushed by his performance”.

She added: “The golden rule of ballroom is you smile and celebrate regardless of how many mistakes you make.”

Judi said “poor Jowita” tried to smile for both of them “with her overkill grinning as her partner appeared to be licking his wounds”.

Read more: Strictly star Pete Wicks apologises to Jowita Przystal over mistakes as Shirley Ballas under fire for feedback

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

During Sunday night’s results, Nikita Kuzmin and Sam Quek were eliminated. They found themselves in the bottom two alongside Johannes Radebe and Montell Douglas.

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.