Strictly star Dianne Buswell shares picture of her dad in hospital as she sends him ‘healing wishes’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell has given an update on the health of her father, Mark.

The dancer, who’s performing alongside Bobby Brazier in Strictly this year, shared a picture of her dad Mark in hospital, with a tube coming out of his nose earlier today (November 8).

Dianne wrote: “Love you so much Dad, sending all my healing wishes and energy your way.”

Sending support to a Strictly co-star, too

She shared another snap with her Strictly co-star Amy Dowden, who’s been receiving treatment for breast cancer. She said: “Also, this woman is about to do her last chemo today – from now on in it is good things only. Love you and just so proud of everything you have done to raise awareness and help others.

“And this is why I need an Amy in my life. I thought today was Thursday but Amy has since told me today is Wednesday. Good luck for tomorrow,” she added.

In a recent YouTube video, Dianne told fans that she’d received news about her dad – who lives in Australia – having a health scare.

She hasn’t disclosed the nature of her father’s condition, but friends and followers have been quick to support her. And last month, she was reduced when Bobby called her his “rock” during his time on Strictly. She explained that she’d been feeling emotional due to her dad’s health scare.

More family news from Strictly star Dianne Buswell

Earlier this week, Dianne had some altogether happier family news to share.

She’s set to become an aunt for the second time with her brother Andrew and sister-in-law Melissa expecting a baby. She shared the news on her Instagram Stories with a string of heart emojis and the caption: “I can’t deal! You’re going to be the best big sis! I’m going to be an aunty to another beautiful niece or nephew!”

And, as if to quash romance rumours between herself and Bobby – following a suggestion that she’s trying to maintain some distance from her younger dance partner – Dianne yesterday (November 7) posted a photo of herself with long-term boyfriend Joe Sugg. Particularly following her Argentine tango with Bobby, viewers took to social media to suggest that there may be chemistry between the pair – some even claiming that they’d kissed during the dance.

