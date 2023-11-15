Strictly star Kai Widdrington defends Angela Rippon amid fan fury she’s still in competition

Strictly pro Kai Widdrington has defended Angela Rippon against fan criticism.

Newsreader Angela, 79, and Kai, 28, have found themselves in the BBC One dance contest’s bottom two in recent weeks.

However, the duo escaped elimination on both occasions, seeing off the couplings of Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk, and Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley.

Strictly stars Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington will be dancing in Blackpool this weekend (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Angela Rippon criticism

Some Strictly fans have accused the show of ‘fixing it’ for Angela to make this weekend’s Blackpool special.

It has also been suggested that Angela may have been handed ‘easier’ routines to perform than other contestants.

Appearing on It Takes Two last night (Tuesday October 14), Kai appeared to take aim at the claims by asserting he and his celeb partner “did enough” to make it through to the next stage.

Strictly Kai: “We had a good score”

Kai clarified how he felt Angela was ‘deserving’ of a spot at the annual show at the seaside resort.

He said: “Angela’s been in the dance-off before, we were there the week before.”

Referring to a moment in their recent Paso doble where he held on tightly to his dance partner, Kai said to Angela: “There was no way on earth I was letting you go home, even if we completely fell off the dance floor.”

“We did enough,” Kai continued.

I think you deserved your place at Blackpool.

“We had a good score. I think you deserved your place at Blackpool, so…”

Kai Widdrington assured Strictly partner Angela Rippon she is rightfully headed to Blackpool (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Elsewhere, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole believes Angela and Kai will make it through the Blackpool show and dance again.

He reasoned to ED!: “It was a massive thing to get her on the show in the first place and the fact that she’s going to be in Blackpool where they used to film the original Come Dancing is a lovely story.

“It’s also great for the element of publicity for the show. There will be an excitement around it and she’s doing pretty well, she deserves to be there in terms of what she’s achieved.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on Saturday November 18, on BBC One at 6.40pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

