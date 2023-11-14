Bobby Brazier could be out of Strictly this weekend after dance-off against Annabel Croft, warns Brendan Cole

In latest Strictly Come Dancing news, a former pro has issued a warning to Bobby Brazier about this weekend’s show.

Brendan Cole, who appeared on Strictly between 2004 and 2017, has previously taken issue with the EastEnders actor’s dance floor technique.

“I don’t think he’s a particularly wonderful dancer, but I think he’s doing a really nice job,” Brendan faintly praised the eldest son of Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier.

Now Brendan has told ED! he expects Bobby could end up in the dance-off as the BBC One dance contest makes the annual pilgrimage north to Blackpool.

‘It might be between Bobby and Annabel’ warns ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly news on Blackpool predictions

Speaking on behalf of Sky Bingo, Brendan revealed he reckons the next elimination could be between Bobby and Annabel Croft.

And ultimately that’s because the 47-year-old doesn’t believe Angela Rippon will be high-kicked out of the series during the special show.

“I would be very surprised if they send Angela home at the Blackpool show because of her history of presenting Strictly from Blackpool,” Brendan pondered.

Brendan would be ‘very surprised if they send Angela home’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“It was a massive thing to get her on the show in the first place and the fact that she’s going to be in Blackpool where they used to film the original Come Dancing is a lovely story.

“It’s also great for the element of publicity for the show. There will be an excitement around it and she’s doing pretty well. She deserves to be there in terms of what she’s achieved.”

‘Fairly average and possibly overmarked’

And so, Brendan suggested, the bottom two could include Annabel (along with pro star Johannes Radebe) and Bobby, who dances with Dianne Buswell.

Brendan went on: “Annabel and Johannes have stepped up compared to, say, the first few weeks. However, not compared to last week. Last week’s number for them was a phenomenal number and even Annabel said she’s riding high on the past couple of weeks. So, for her to make it to Blackpool is quite a big thing.

“In reality, her Samba was fairly average and possibly overmarked and overly praised for what it was. But it was still a good number for her. I imagine she will leave next week as it’s hard to see anyone else being in the bottom two alongside her and not being able to do enough to save themselves.”

Could Annabel and Johannes be in trouble? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Bobby Brazier in the dance-off?

He also claimed soap fave Bobby could be plunged into dance-off danger.

Brendan said: “Looking at the competition in general. Bobby and Dianne aren’t getting the high marks the others are getting, despite doing a really nice number.

Bobby and Dianne aren’t getting the high marks the others are getting.

“I’m not saying they necessarily deserve it but he seems to be closer to the bottom of the table rather that the top, so I would say it might be between him and Annabel next weekend.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on Saturday November 18, on BBC One at 6.40pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

