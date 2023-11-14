Strictly pro Brendan Cole predicts Angela Rippon is safe from Blackpool elimination this weekend: ‘She deserves to be there’

Angela Rippon has been in the bottom two on Strictly Come Dancing for the last two weeks. The judges saved her both times, but could her time finally be coming to an end this weekend?

Angela will stay, says ex-pro Brendan

According to one ex-Strictly pro, she could defy the predictions of many viewers to stay in for at least another week. Brendan Cole said he’d be “very surprised” if Angela – who’s paired with Kai Widdrington – left during the Blackpool show. He explained this is due to her history of presenting the show’s predecessor, Come Dancing, from the town.

Brendan, who left Strictly after the 2017 series, was speaking to Sky Bingo. He continued. “It was a massive thing to get her on the show in the first place and the fact that she’s going to be in Blackpool where they used to film the original Come Dancing is a lovely story. It’s also great for the element of publicity for the show. There will be an excitement around it and she’s doing pretty well, she deserves to be there in terms of what she’s achieved.”

Strictly stars Angela Rippon and Kai are through to Blackpool (Credit: BBC)

Who could leave the show in Blackpool?

Meanwhile, he has tipped Annabel Croft to be in line to leave next. However, he acknowledges that she and dance partner Johannes Radebe have improved over the course of the show.

He said: “Last week’s number for them was a phenomenal number. And even Annabel said she’s riding high on the past couple of weeks. So, for her to make it to Blackpool is quite a big thing.

“In reality, her Samba was fairly average and possibly overmarked and overly praised for what it was, but it was still a good number for her. I imagine she will leave next week as it’s hard to see anyone else being in the bottom two alongside her and not being able to do enough to save themselves.”

Could Bobby Brazier be one of the next celebs to leave? (Credit: BBC)

Another contestant Brendan thinks could leave soon is Bobby Brazier. Bobby, who dances with Dianne Buswell, isn’t getting as high marks as many of the other celebrities. Brendan explained: “ I’m not saying they necessarily deserve it but he seems to be closer to the bottom of the table rather than the top. So I would say it might be between him and Annabel next week.”

Read more: Strictly star Layton Williams slips in odds as favourite to win as competition heats up