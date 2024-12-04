Weeks before the Strictly Christmas special airs on TV, the winner has been leaked online. And, as always, fans aren’t happy about it.

Six celebrities and their pro dancing partners are headed to the Strictly ballroom this Christmas.

However, much to the dismay of fans, someone in the audience during the filming of the pre-recorded show has revealed the winning couple on X.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Christmas spoiler leaked

The line-up for the Christmas Day show this year includes Billy Monger and Nadiya Bychkova, Tamzin Outhwaite and Nikita Kuzmin, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Nancy Xu, Vogue Williams and Gorka Marquez, Tayce and Kai Widdrington, and Josh Widdicombe and Karen Hauer.

As with other Christmas specials, the stars will show off their moves on the dance floor, with one couple taking home the trophy. The panel will include Strictly’s current judges Craig Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas. And Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host as usual.

However, although the Strictly Christmas special airs on December 25, the episode has already been filmed. And, as a result, the winning couple has been revealed online.

Although ED! knows the winner of the Christmas special, we’ll not reveal it here and ruin the surprise for you. But some fans couldn’t wait to find out who was taking home the coveted title in 2024.

‘No need to sit through it now’

The X user responsible for leaking the result claims the winners are “accurate” as it comes from their “own audience mole”.

“No need to sit through the special while in a food coma or wait over three weeks to learn who wins the Christmas special because my stocking is full to the brim of spoilers so here are the results,” Dave Thorp said.

Reacting to the winner, one viewer exclaimed: “What a shock!” “Can’t believe it,” said another. Another posted: “I’M SO HAPPY!! They’re the couple I wanted to win!!” “YES……awesome winner,” said a fourth.

One fan who hoped to see a different couple win wrote: “Wanted [removed] to win … but congratulations to [removed] and [removed].” Another viewer who wasn’t thrilled about the leaked result said: “At least I know I don’t need to watch that then.” A third commented: “I was going to try and avoid the Christmas special result.”

The Strictly Christmas special will air on December 25 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

