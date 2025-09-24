Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole has slammed the BBC for ‘not finding pro dancers in the UK’.

The former professional, who starred in Strictly from 2004 until 2017, has seemingly taken aim at show producers.

Previously paired with Sophie Ellis Bextor, Lisa Snowdon and Kelly Brook, the 49-year-old has had his say on casting.

Brendan Cole slams Strictly bosses

Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, and Nikita Kuzmin are amongst this year’s pros.

This year’s Strictly pros are from all over the world. (Picture: BBC)

Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec and Kai Widdrington also make up the 2025 line-up.

Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola are the final pros.

The dancers are from all over the world – but Brendan reckons there should be more from our home soil.

Brendan isn’t happy with the BBC

Speaking to ED! via Sky Vegas, he explained: “What I don’t get is why they don’t find people from right here in the UK.

“There are plenty of phenomenal dancers living here that they don’t seem to approach.”

“I’ll never understand that. Then again, I can’t talk – I’m a foreigner myself,” Brendan added.

He took aim at producers over-casting dancers from the UK. (Picture: BBC)

Addressing the current line-up, he said: “If I were a celeb going into Strictly, I’d want one of the old pros. I wouldn’t want a brand-new pro.

“I’d want someone who knows what they’re doing. On Strictly, you really do learn on the job, and it takes a few years to settle in and figure out what works and what doesn’t.”

Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon joined the cast this year (Credit: BBC)

Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon

Two new professionals have joined this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

American-born Alexis is known for winning the US series So You Think You Can Dance in 2022.

While Australian-born Julian is a professional on Australia’s Dancing With The Stars.

On the new additions, Brendan told ED!: “As I said, they’ve had solid careers elsewhere, which means they’ll come in ready to go.

“They certainly look like good additions. They are both attractive dancers and both look strong, so will probably be a good addition to the show.”

