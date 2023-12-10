Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bobby Brazier has had a great run shimmy-shimmying to the 2023 semi-finals. But, with the bookies tipping him to leave the series this weekend, there’s no need for his fans to feel bad about him missing the final. I think it’s Bobby’s time to go.

The EastEnders actor has enjoyed a fabulous ride in this year’s BBC One dance contest alongside the dedicated and determined Dianne Buswell. They’ve enjoyed excellent chemistry together, and he’s flourished under her command.

Bobby has also moved fans – including his dad Jeff Brazier, in the ballroom – tremendously over the course of his stint, no doubt building a fanbase that will stick with him as he continues on with whatever may come next for him.

Bobby Brazier has been a standout in Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 semi-finals – last dance for Bobby Brazier?

That’s not to dismiss Bobby’s achievement in any way. He’s been a darling of the judges, the studio audiences, social media supporters and plenty of ED! readers.

Additionally, he’s fared very well in accruing points from the judges, scoring an average of 31.8 on the leaderboard. Furthermore, Anton du Beke has been consistently generous with the points he’s dished out to Bobby and Dianne. And at one point, Anton even noted he hopes his own six-year-old son grows up to be like Bobby.

Bobby Brazier has moved fans with his emotive displays (Credit: BBC)

That may be key to why it could be best for Bobby to bid farewell before the final stage. He’s been adored – but I don’t think he should win.

When it comes down the celebs, I think that honour should come down to either Layton Williams and Ellie Leach, who have put in better performances. Their drives outshine his more seemingly laid-back approach, which could arguably be occasionally viewed as entitled.

His willowy demeanour can make his routines seem impressively effortless. However, if it wasn’t for the gratitude he’s demonstrated, I’d argue that could also be interpreted as a little casual.

What next for Bobby Brazier? (Credit: BBC)

Bobby vs Annabel

Sure, it may be argued he and Annabel Croft could be considered level-pegging for that last berth in the final alongside Layton and Ellie. But even the most devoted of fans could probably own up to the fact neither Annabel nor Bobby would even be in contention if Nigel Harman hadn’t had to pull out. He and Katya would surely have eclipsed them both.

Bobby might be better served looking beyond Strictly.

Rather, Bobby might be better served looking beyond Strictly. Coming third out of three in Strictly’s final is no small achievement, for sure. But who ever remembers Strictly’s runners-up?

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell have been a great partnership (Credit: BBC)

‘Moving on’

Bobby had the studio in tears with his tribute to his late mum Jade Goody. Perhaps directly after that may have been the moment to go? Not only will it likely be the highest point of his involvement, it would have left his fans wanting more.

The terrible loss he and his younger brother suffered at such young ages has governed their lives in the public eye. Both Bobby and Freddie are clearly credits to both of their parents. Now could be the time for him to move on, and write a new chapter of his career, possibly as the ‘next Harry Styles’.

Lifting the Glitterball trophy – if his popularity propels him that far – may not be part of Bobby’s journey. In fact, I fear it would only cement him as the weakest Strictly champion in the show’s history.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues tonight (December 10) at 7.20pm on BBC One.

