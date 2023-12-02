Bobby Brazier to become ‘next Harry Styles’ as music labels reportedly look to sign him

Strictly star Bobby Brazier has won over EastEnders viewers with his acting and is continuing to impress the judges with his dancing – but it seems he may be something of a triple threat.

It has been reported that the 20-year-old has caught the eye of music industry bosses.

And there’s even talks that Bobby – who is partnered with Dianne Buswell on Strictly – could become the next Harry Styles.

Bobby is continuing to impress viewers and judges on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

A source told The Sun: “Bobby has caught the attention of major music labels who have spotted his ability and appeal across the board — from young people to families.

“People at labels including Universal and Sony have talked about Bobby. Some think he could be the next Harry Styles if they market him properly.

“Bobby has shown an amazing ability to connect with an audience and there is real hype around him.

Harry has made the jump from singing to acting (Credit: Cover Images)

Bobby Brazier’s ‘bright future’

“A lot of people have their eyes on Bobby and think the future could be very bright if he wanted to try his hand at music.”

It has also been reported that Bobby could take on the West End.

A source said to The Sun: “Bobby’s time on Strictly certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by theatre bosses. They really feel he has star quality and would put bums in seats, given his huge popularity.

“Bobby’s so graceful on the dancefloor and they believe he wouldn’t look out of place on a big musical production, or even a play.”

This week’s Strictly dances

Tonight, he will dance a salsa to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing.

Elsewhere during the show’s famous Musicals Week, Ellie Leach will dance the quickstep to Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

Layton Williams takes on the paso doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge!.

Nigel Harman was due to dance the Charleston to Step in Time from Mary Poppins, but has had to quit the competition due to sustaining an injury. Meanwhile, Annabel Croft performs a foxtrot to For Good from Wicked.

