Strictly star Bobby Brazier to be voted off next, viewers predict, as he’s handed ‘boring’ Dirty Dancing salsa

Fans of Strictly are predicting that Bobby Brazier will be the next celebrity to be eliminated after he found himself in hot water a couple of weeks ago.

Throughout the competition, Bobby has received a fair bit of praise from the panel. However, during Blackpool weekend, he and his dance partner Dianne Buswell unexpectedly found themselves in the bottom two. Saved by the panel, iconic newsreader Angela Rippon was sent home.

Last week, Bobby and Dianne were second on the leaderboard after performing a Couple’s Choice to Maxwell’s This Woman’s Work. The moving dance paid a tribute to Bobby’s mum, reality star Jade Goody. Even though they bounced back after facing the dance-off, viewers can’t help but think Bobby will be in trouble this weekend.

Bobby’s performance last weekend was dedicated his mum, Jade (Credit: BBC)

What are Bobby and Dianne dancing to this weekend?

This Saturday (December 2) is Musicals Week and the five remaining celebrities are going to have to step up their game in order to make it further.

Tomorrow, Bobby will perform a salsa to the legendary (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life from Dirty Dancing. During series 16, Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts performed a salsa to the same song.

Their performance went down a storm, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Bobby and Dianne will perform a salsa this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Fans are concerned for Bobby this weekend

After Ashley’s salsa in 2018, the pressure is on for Bobby to top her performance. One Reddit user wrote: “Bobby will have so much to live up to as it makes me think of Ashley and Pasha’s amazing salsa to the same song! If he doesn’t nail it I reckon he will go home this week.”

“Bobby doing Dirty Dancing is boring to me. It’s not technically a musical, but all I think about is Ashley Roberts’ dance,” another person shared.

“I really don’t like salsas to this song, find them boring (didn’t like Ashley’s). I like a crazy party Sslsa haha. Again, could go either way! Bottom two risk I think!” a third remarked.

“Bobby and Annabel to be in the bottom two and Bobby to go, but it’ll be close,” a fourth wrote.

Viewers on X, formerly known as Twitter, also believe Bobby might be in trouble this week too.

“Nah, Bobby will be toddling off home next week,” one user shared.

“I don’t know why they gave Bobby Dirty Dancing, it’s not known for being a musical and I know I’ll be comparing it to Ashley and Pasha,” another said.

