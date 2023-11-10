Hirsute them? Harry Styles joins long list of celebs who’ve braved the shaved head

Superstar Harry Styles has shocked the world by shaving off his signature curls in favour of a shaved head. Footage of the star at a U2 gig show the former One Direction star rocking a fresh buzz cut.

The star was spotted at the gig with his girlfriend Taylor Russell. Perhaps predictably, he sparked a social media frenzy from his fans, who went into a meltdown at the unexpected loss of the star’s luscious locks.

In doing so, Harry joins a long tradition of celebs who have shocked their fans by braving the shaven head. Join ED! as we take a look at some of our favourite sheared heads, for better and for worse.

Shayne Ward

Shayne favoured the buzz cut for many years (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Musician turned Coronation Street star Shayne Ward was known for his signature buzz cut.

However, he recently shocked fans by unveiling an all-new look during an appearance on This Morning.

We certainly know why Catherine Tyldesley’s laughing (below). We agree, it’s time to reach for the shaver, Shayne!

Shayne sported much longer hair on This Morning recently (Credit: ITV)

Adam Barlow from Coronation Street

Adam’s hair has been the source of discussion for some time (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street’s Adam Barlow has been roundly mocked for his greasy hair and dodgy top knot. However, this wasn’t always the case – circa 2021, Adam wore his hair on the shorter side, eschewing the hair gel and man bun for something more befitting his professional lawyer status.

Barlow, PLEASE bring it back!

Adam Barlow’s hair has been the talk of the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Robbie Williams

Robbie’s lockdown trim left fans reeling (Credit: Robbie Williams/Instagram/YouTube)

The iconic pop star showcased an all-new look in 2020 when he shaved his head during lockdown. Posting on his Instagram stories at the time, Robbie clipped the lot off using an electric razor, while wife Ayda documented the process.

When asked whether he was using a plastic guard on the razor, Robbie replied: “Extreme things happening in the area.” You’re not kidding. Thank heavens it’s since grown back.

Sharing the clip on her own Instagram account, Ayda wrote: “Lockdown Look @robbiewilliams No Hair, Don’t Care #quarantinehaircut #thebaldandthebeautiful AWxx.”

Not sure we concur…

David Beckham

Becks has had many dodgy dos over the years – jury’s out on the shaved head! (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Next to professional football and his Spice Girl wife, David Beckham is best known for his many and varied haircuts over the years. The reason behind his infamous buzz cut? An argument with Sir Alex Ferguson on the training pitch.

Beckham rocked up ready to play with a mohican – and Sir Alex was not impressed. “I walked in the changing room and he hadn’t seen it because I was too scared to even show him. I’d gone into training the day before with a beanie on, trained in a beanie, gone back, walked in the hotel, had a beanie on, had dinner, beanie on, breakfast, beanie on, bus on the way to the stadium – beanie.

“Then as I got ready for the game I took it off, and he said: ‘Go and shave it off.’ I giggled and he was like: ‘No, I’m serious. Go and shave it off.’ So I had to find a pair of clippers and I shaved it off in Wembley Stadium. Manager always rules.”

And we thought Posh wore the trousers…

Justin Timberlake

N-Sync fans were left crying a river when Justin Timberlake shaved off his blonde curls.

The haircut marked Justin’s transition into adulthood, leaving behind the fluorescent yellow tips of his boyband days.

So did he bring SexyBack? Hell yeah. Until all the recent Britney backlash, anyway…

Fred Sirieix

Fred Sirieix made his name on First Dates (Credit: ITV)

TV foodie and First Dates star Fred Sirieix is best known for his dramatically short hair and beard.

However, he shocked fans in 2021 when he appeared on The One Show sporting a shocking new look – his hair grown out, for once.

With Fred heading into the jungle, and clippers surely a luxury item, we’re guessing we’ll see a return of the new hairier Fred. Va-va-voom!

Sigourney Weaver in Alien 3

Actor Sigourney Weaver braved the shave to play Ellen Ripley in the third entry of the Alien franchise.

When her spaceship crash-landed on a remote all-male prison planet, Ripley had more to contend with than bloodthirsty aliens alone… including an outbreak of head lice. Hence the buzz cut.

Not gonna lie, think we’d do exactly the same!

